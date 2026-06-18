Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Kev's avatar
Kev
15h

I was a doctor for 30 years. I quit reading JAMA and NEJM in the late 1990s when it became obvious to me that the article conclusions did not logically follow from the results. Also I had noticed over the years that the number of drug ads had increased to about 50% of the journal pages, and that the percentage of articles devoted to pharmaceuticals had also increased. Unsurprisingly, almost all the articles had a favorable view of every drug tested. Then a few years after I unsubscribed, the editor of the NEJM, Marcia Angell wrote a book "The Truth About the Drug Companies: How They Deceive Us and What to Do About It", that basically confirmed everything I suspected. That was 20 years ago. The capture of the medical profession, journals, and regulatory bodies has progressed to nearly 100% since then.

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
16h

It seems like they are getting more blatant in their propaganda. They’ll stop at nothing. It’s extremely frustrating that they get away with injuring and killing people with no consequences. They have more power than governments.

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