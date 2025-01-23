Again, thank you to ICAN and Aaron et al for getting these documents to the public. Head here.

This document includes all VAERS Meddra coded Preferred Terms with data mining alerts (i.e., EB05 >2) for all EUA SARS-CoV-2 injectable product VAERS reports from weekly ‘US Signals Summary Table’. It includes weekly updates from January 10, 2021 up to and including July 1, 2022.

For download:

Empirical Bayesian Data Mining Records 1.77MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

As of January 6, 2021, there were 4 Pfizer associated adverse event types with EB05s >2 reported.

But there’s one little number I would like to call attention to in this very long list of numbers that were included as part of disclosure to CDC employees in charge of COVID-19 injectable product safety signal assessments.

Go to page 99. Just one little line there. Under the heading: US Fatal EB05 20211210. I am assuming that this is indicative of safety signals associated with death with regard to vaccination failure as of December 10, 2021 since the heading US Fatal is not clearly defined in the document.

Vaccine-AE pairs ranked by lower 5% bound of EBGM confidence interval (EB05) Standard threshold for alert: EB05 ≥2 (page 2 from document)

The EB05 score provides a conservative estimate of the lower bound of the 95% confidence interval for the Empirical Bayes Geometric Mean (EBGM). This score is particularly useful in signal detection, such as identifying adverse drug reactions, where a high EB05 score suggests a significant association between a drug or drug combination and an adverse event. Typically, a large EB05 score (for example, over 1.5 or 2.0) is considered indicative of a potentially interesting interaction. (Brave search)

The EB05 is 2.731 in the context of fatality when the Meddra coded adverse event report was “Vaccination failure”.

THM: This was information passed in an email to CDC employees including Tom Shimabukuro and John Su in December 2021. This information clearly - by their own assessment - indicates that this particular product (Janssen in this case) was ineffective in the context of people were dying.

Here’s one with the modRNA Pfizer-BioNTech product. The EB05 = 1.534 which is under 2 but over 1.5 under the “Fatal” heading, but over 2 in the general heading. You decide.

The EB05 is 1.534 in the context of fatality when the Meddra coded adverse event report was “Drug ineffective”.

And here are signals for Thrombosis and Pulmonary embolism in context of the Janssen product. Over 2 for general, at 1.784 and 1.513 for Fatal EB05.

I think this warranted reporting to a larger audience than internal chambers. I think that it’s a crime that it wasn’t. People had a right to know.

Here’s a good paper for additional reading.

More to come…