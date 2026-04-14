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Spring flowers to enjoy!
And a surprise parrot!
Jessica Rose
Apr 14, 2026
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Patricia
2h
Liked by Jessica Rose
Beautiful
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Carolyn
2h
Liked by Jessica Rose
awesome Spring! Thanks and Blessings Dr. J
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Beautiful
awesome Spring! Thanks and Blessings Dr. J