Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
2hEdited

This is very concerning. just to me... Cys residues are equivalent to S,T,V, which means the entire begin of expression of FHbp 'somehow' correlates with the C-terminal expression of the Spike

CSSGGGGVAADIGA <<== N-term of MN FHbp

CCSCGSCCKFDEDD <<== C-term of Spike2020

it is as IF the Spike gene says: once we are done with this one, the next is FHbp.... Plus to see a protein with the CYS on its n-terminal, that's seldom, to me, again...

That map of the highest incidences kind of comes in states with record HIGH temperatures. In CA, ~20 F (TWENTY!!!!) higher than normal in MARCH! Pomegranates are blooming(!), tomatoes in MARCH are already ~1cm big. This is CRAZY! Plus NO MOISTURE, NO RAIN! It could be airborn, again! ANd that while in the first just 3 months of 2026, the cancer rates are EXPLODING !!!!

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
1h

It's possible to buy the organism Neisseria meningitidis on EBay...Why on earth would that be..?

Is it so people can play around with it..? Like Big Pharma..?

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