I have been alerted by many of my dear Substack subscribers to a spam link that has been embedded/associated with my Unacceptable Jessica Newsletter. I have written to Substack Support already to have them resolve this issue, but as you all know, more often than not, there is nothing to be done but apprise y’all of the SPAM and to request that you not click any suspicious links. By suspicious, you can all guess by now that if there are even hints at the suggestion of ‘selling’ products, it is NOT from me.

Here is the SPAM link simply for recognition:

https://substack.com/@unacceptablejessica1/note/c-123979550?r=jufg5

I am not sure if this attack is meant to cause my actual email updates to go to spam as well, but please be aware.

Here is the email I sent to Substack Bestsellers and help.

Love you all. And I guess I tickled someone’s nerve. It likely has to do with my recent interview on Vivafrei where I speak about the amyloids, the movie “Follow the Silenced’, and the fact that mNEXSPIKE has an extremely questionable prefix. See Latin for ‘NEX’.

One more thing I reported, an email is being ‘attached’ to my Substack posts for quite some time now. It’s as if every time I send a new article by email from Substack, this email is also ‘sending something’ and inevitably arrives in my spam. I reported it to Substack Support many months ago. It went away for a bit and now it is back. Anyone know anything about the .us, etc.?

It’s the “emit@ejohnsons.us” email in the following screenshot. I sleuthed, but couldn’t find anything. Yet.