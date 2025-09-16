Some random shots of ‘Murica including current propaganda to convince innocents that they need BS shots. Trump… so severe. :D

The first photo was taken at a very quick stop for food and cider in DC and there was some “game” going on and people were fanatic about it. I found it quite odd that anyone could get so excited about ‘sports’. Having said that, ahem: surfing. Ahem. Ahem.

Some lucky ducky owned that gorgeous work of art car as shown in the second to last photo. I was hoping to find out who to see if I could take it for a spin! No such luck.

Beautiful trees…

Beautiful flowers… So very geometrically unreal.

A swan…

Mr. Bones saying hi…

A dead cicada…

Random photos from Avon…

Many thanks to the lovely woman at Avon Farms Hotel who got me tomato juice for my breakfast. Red wine at Brownstone Supper Club in Boston.

Beautiful buildings…

Beautiful trees and nature…

Beautiful pedestrian passage in Staunton…