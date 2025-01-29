Thank you for live-streaming Children’s Health Defense!
Kennedy:
I don't think anybody is going to be able to do this like I [can] because of my peculiar experience; because I've litigated against these agencies. When you litigate against them, you get a PhD in corporate capture and how to unravel it.
in between total vapid repetitive morons, he was a breath of fresh air.
I saw this, and I know you got everybody's back so let it rip but I have to get back to reality and daily survival. Love you, be safe please keep doing what you do so well and what brings your joy you're such a gift to our world