Thank you to The Highwire for the recording of the Hearing. Click on the photo of Senator Ron Johnson to hear the Hearing. And thank to Senator Johnson for being a stalwart in the fight against medical tyranny.

It’s amazing to me that Senator Blumenthal’s opening statement reiterates the opinion of the National Cancer Institute that the COVID-19 shots don’t cause cancer. He says we need to look for cures for cancer, and do more research into cancer prevention. Hey Senator, I know how we can do the latter. Get behind the idea of not injecting the entire world population with potential cancer-causing gene therapies laced with strong mammalian promoters and hordes of foreign DNA. That would be a start. How about educating the “experts” on the actual modus operandi of the nucleoside modified mRNA-LNP injectable products? This could work too.

He seemed to be very happy that Julie Gralow M.D. was there to testify and as you will see as the hearing progresses, she cannot properly answer a simple question pertaining to how the nucleoside modified mRNA-LNP injectable products work. It is quite remarkable to witness this in real time.

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, Professor Emeritus of Oncology; City St. George’s, University of London, speaks next - so eloquently in that amazingly lovely British accent - on his experiences as a doctor, both in the context of his own patients and loved ones, on the harms of the COVID-19 injectable products.

Myself and others feel that there is no way you can control this technology and its use for future vaccines should be banned, and the COVID ones stopped now.

Completely agree.

Wafik El-Deiry, Director; Legorreta Cancer Center; Brown University was up next. He recently published a paper with Charlotte Kupperwasser entitled COVID vaccination and post-infection cancer signals: Evaluating patterns and potential biological mechanisms. I made a chart of VAERS reports that reflect the types of cancers they observed as part of their study.

He speaks about censorship of scientific data. He calls out Pubsmeer.

He speaks about injection-site related sarcomas. He also speaks on identification of spike protein in cancerous tissue. There should be no spike protein in tumors. He suggests plausible mechanisms and connections between the COVID-19 shots and cancer. And he’s right, scientists need to be able to science without fear of professional ruin for doing so.

Next was Saskia Mostert, M.D., PH.D. She spoke about censorship and suppression tactics as well. She lost her position after presenting her findings. She was asked to delete text from her manuscript. She was ignored and faced “unequal battles”. “The tunnel vision leaves no room for unworthy victims.”

And Sabine Hazan, M.D. Chief Executive Officer; ProgenaBiome. She spoke about her hypothesis paper being retracted, and this was exclusively because of the Pubsmear mob. She speaks on the importance of acknowledging the individual microbiomes in each of us, that are of utmost importance to health and longevity. The COVID-19 shots completely annihilate a specific bacteria called bifidobacteria and the microbiome in general. Bifidobacteria are very important for metabolism of sugars, by the way. She found that severe cases of COVID-19, and other pathologies, had no Bifidobacteria. She also speaks on the benefits of hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin. She provides many examples of her work being censored. You need to listen to this woman. People deserve transparency in data and science because, as she says, “ultimately we all become patients”.

Aseem Malhotra, M.D. Consultant Cardiologist; HUM2N Clinic, London. He spoke truth on his personal experience with the shots and losing his dear father. I think the best way to summarize his amazing testimony is with the following quote:

In my view, if the system had been more transparent, this prophylactic gene therapy would likely not have been injected into a single human being in the first place.

100% agree.

Julie Gralow, M.D. Chief Medical Officer; American Society of Clinical Oncology. She shared her “clinical” perspective on the topic. She shared a lot statistics and some banalities. She stated that the COVID-19 shots don’t cause cancer. Tumor evolution is a multi-step process that takes years - biologically incompatible with modified mRNA. She however, did not even know about the DNA contamination, let alone the presence of SV40 promoter/enhancer in the Pfizer products. She also could not answer a simple question asked by Ron Johnson as to the modus operandi of the nucleoside modified RNA-LNP injectable products.

It was shocking. She referred to the spike protein as a “COVID protein”. Please refer to my X post below to understand why this IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH.

I don’t care about “ASCO” studies, Dr. Gralow. You have a responsibility to be up-to-date in your subject matter knowledge if you are going to make statements about particular products being “safe”. I almost felt bad for this woman listening to her. She needs to catch up on her reading.

Tamika Felder, Cancer Survivor

She speaks on her experience and loves vaccines. Without realizing that cervical cancer is actually caused by Gardasil, from my analysis. My heart goes out to you.

It’s interesting how Gardasil (the original quadrivalent HPV vaccine) was approved by the FDA and came to market in 2006, isn’t it?

The mass “vaccination” campaign was a stupid and unwarranted “countermeasure” that ended up brutalizing millions.

Period.

Thank you Senator Johnson. From the bottom of my heart. You have my sword.