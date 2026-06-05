Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
16m

Senator Johnson has tried so hard to illuminate the truth on these death jabs . Sadly the ACOG still wants every pregnant woman jabbed.

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Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
8m

Great information. Thank you.

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