As I sat in Jan Jekielek’s studio chair, our paper got retracted. In fact, when the episode comes out, you’ll see Jan refresh his browser live to witness the change to ‘retracted’ status. There was no justification, scientific or otherwise, and we are going to fight this.
There’s nothing to understand here: the paper was demanded to be erased by the so-called ‘elites’ who own everything and control the narrative of our lives.
You should be VERY disturbed by this.
Please do stay tuned. Steve’s suing big time if this paper is not reinstated.
I don’t know if I should hit the like button. There should be more response options here. I hope you sue them to the ground.
Thank you for your unwavering dedication to the truth and your strength in the face of ridiculous adversity. We all stand behind you 1,000,000%