As I sat in Jan Jekielek’s studio chair, our paper got retracted. In fact, when the episode comes out, you’ll see Jan refresh his browser live to witness the change to ‘retracted’ status. There was no justification, scientific or otherwise, and we are going to fight this.

There’s nothing to understand here: the paper was demanded to be erased by the so-called ‘elites’ who own everything and control the narrative of our lives.

You should be VERY disturbed by this.

Please do stay tuned. Steve’s suing big time if this paper is not reinstated.