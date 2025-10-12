Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
1h

FDA knew E.coli toxins that contaminate the mRNA vaccine would cause neurological disorders such as Bell's palsy but lied about it. Willful misconduct.

Intranasal flu vaccine with E.coli enterotoxin as adjuvant caused Bell's palsy in 2000.

https://vinuarumugham.substack.com/p/fda-knew-ecoli-toxins-that-contaminate

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
1h

Safety and efficacy were never important. What is important to Big Pharma is the mRNA jabs are the gift that keeps on giving. Have you looked at VAERs data specifically for neuron disease/ALS?

mRNA and increases in motor neuron disease/ALS

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/1977146602755391686

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture