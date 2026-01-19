Rolf is not doing himself any favors. In a recent post on bluesky, he said the following:

This person is the same person who recently violated COPE guidelines by leaking his review of our DNA paper to Retraction Watch. He also has many conflicts of interest (COIs).

I don’t think I have to tell y’all that not only have COPE guidelines been violated, but these words written by someone who presents himself as a non-conflicted reviewer - seen as such by multiple international journals - is NOT conducting himself professionally and has multiple COIs. Why is T&F supporting this person’s complaints? Shouldn’t they have flagged his conflict of interest the second we alerted them to his having leaked his review of our work during the peer review process to Retraction Watch?

I wrote an email to RFK Jr to alert him to this and have heard back that his team members are speaking with the German department of diplomatic relations. I am not sure what will come of this but the most I can do is apprise them of my first-hand accounts of their malfeasances.

Here is my email:

This man, Rolf Marschalek, was a reviewer (self-proclaimed - violated COPE guidelines) on our recent DNA paper published in Autoimmunity that is currently under investigation - because he colluded with Retraction Watch and Pubpeer to do so. He leaked his review to Retraction Watch and tried to hide it. He did not succeed. I wrote about this here. kevin wrote about this here. His name is Rolf Marschalek and he’s a “big deal” in Germany. He wrote the lovely message below addressed to you (RFK Jr) on bluesky to include the phrases: “shut the fuck up”, “I can only hope that you will go to jail very soon”. This is the “professional” “expert” who reviewed our DNA paper and who helped to incite the CURRENT investigation into it. We have all the documents and records of this leaked review to Retraction Watch - partially funded by Elisabeth M Bik.

These are the people behind this scandalous activity and if you dig deeper, you’ll see that they are funded by conflicted entities. This is the perfect case for RICO that you are looking for. We WANT you to run with this. We have ALL the receipts. You have our support. Jess

I don’t know what will come of this, but I do know that we apparently just have to sit back and let them incriminate themselves.

If this is the peer review system, then we NEED another system. (Think Nostr/Primal and Bitcoin blockchain.)