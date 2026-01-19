Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nnikk's avatar
Nnikk
2hEdited

Rolf sure seems like a completely clueless nut-case. Even if he is just looking out for his own conflicted interests. And now after putting it that way, perhaps that actually explains him.

Reply
Share
Serina Arlene's avatar
Serina Arlene
2h

What a dyckhead. Only the lowest of the lowest vile life forms try to slander him by bringing up his addiction that ended 35+ years ago and started because he watched his dad's brains get blown at age 14. People like Rolf deserve to rot in their own ignorant misery.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture