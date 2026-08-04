On May 3, 2020, an email was sent as a response from Robert Gallo to Francis Collins pertaining to “a query to Dr. Kadlec” suggesting using the oral polio vaccine (OPV) to prevent SARS-CoV-2. You can this email here on pages 959 and 960. Gallo contacted Kadlec. Kadlec involved Collins.

You need to know who these people are to understand the explosiveness of this email.

Robert Gallo

In 2020, Dr. Robert C. Gallo was Director and co-founder of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, and the Homer & Martha Gudelsky Distinguished Professor in Medicine. Best known as a co-discoverer of HIV (with the distinguished Luc Montagnier) and developer of the HIV blood test, he also co-founded the Global Virus Network. That year he publicly advocated repurposing the oral polio vaccine (OPV) as a potential short-term measure against COVID-19, citing its ability to stimulate non-specific innate immunity that could offer temporary protection against other viruses. He has decades-long expertise with glycosylated HIV envelope proteins.

Robert (Robert P.) Kadlec

In 2020, Dr. Robert P. Kadlec was Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at HHS. A retired Air Force Colonel and physician with deep intelligence and biodefense experience, he previously served as Majority Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and as a CIA Targeting Officer in the Counter-proliferation Division. He advised the Director of National Intelligence’s Biological Science Experts Group and held senior White House biodefense roles. He helped lead aspects of the federal COVID-19 response, including early work on what became Operation Warp Speed.

Francis Collins

In 2020, Dr. Francis S. Collins served as Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). A physician-geneticist, he previously led the Human Genome Project to completion. He oversaw the NIH’s biomedical research enterprise during the early COVID-19 pandemic, including national-security-relevant areas such as research integrity, foreign interference concerns, and biodefense-related science during the early COVID-19 response.

Anthony Fauci was also on the email string. His response is redacted.

The second last paragraph on the second page of the email

Gallo writes a humble warning:

On a final digression Francis I have had 36 years of on/off experiences with glycosylated spike proteins-their analyses immunologically and especially regarding use in vaccines and developing neutralizing Abs. I believe it will be a mistake to put most eggs in that basket. The risks: shortened antibody half life; 2) protection NOT correlating with neutralizing Abs; 3) sometimes hazards from them. Admittedly, they might work, but I trust and hope that not everything is going in this bag. If you wish to discuss this again I will be available.

Robert Gallo brings substantial experience. This warning draws on decades of research focused on glycosylated viral envelope (spike) proteins - examined from an immunological perspective in the vaccine context, including proteins analogous to those produced by the gene-based, lipid-nanoparticle (LNP) COVID-19 injectable products.

He warned of three foreseeable issues:

shortened antibody half-life protection NOT correlating with neutralizing Abs (antibodies) sometimes hazards from them

This. Blew. My. Mind.

Why?

Because peer-reviewed data on the mRNA COVID-19 injectable products show all three.

Rapid antibody waning (half-lives often weeks to a few months after primary series) - aka shortened antibody half-life Incomplete correlation between neutralizing antibody levels and all forms of clinical protection - aka protection NOT correlating with neutralizing Abs (antibodies) Millions of reported adverse events linked to the spike antigen and platform - aka sometimes hazards from them

A very short list of studies as examples:

1. Shortened antibody half-life

Multiple longitudinal studies document rapid waning of binding and neutralizing antibodies after mRNA vaccination, with half-lives often in the range of ~50–100 days (or shorter in some models) after the primary series - substantially shorter than the multi-year durability seen with many traditional vaccines or natural infection in some comparisons.

Doria-Rose et al. (NEJM, 2021): After the second dose of mRNA-1273, estimated half-life of binding antibodies was 52 days (exponential decay model) or 109 days (power-law model); neutralizing antibody half-lives were ~68–69 days (exponential) or longer under power-law. Antibodies persisted detectably through 6 months but declined steadily.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2103916 (or PMC version: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/mid/NIHMS1725844/)

Collier et al./related kinetics work and follow-ups (e.g., NEJM correspondence and supporting studies, 2021): Sharp declines by 6–8 months after BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273; titers dropped by factors of 17–44 from peak.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2115596

Later modeling (npj Viruses, 2025): Two-dose mRNA vaccine-alone anti-spike IgG half-life ~59.8 days over 400 days; booster extended it to ~99.7 days (still relatively short compared with hybrid immunity at ~241 days).

https://www.nature.com/articles/s44298-025-00156-3

Additional confirmation (Scientific Reports, 2024; Vaccine, 2024; others): Primary-series half-lives commonly ~60–70 days; boosters lengthen but do not eliminate relatively rapid decay.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-58811-3

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X24008090

2. Protection NOT correlating (fully) with neutralizing antibodies

Neutralizing antibody (NAb) titers often correlate with reduced infection risk, but multiple studies show imperfect or incomplete correlation - especially for protection against severe disease, breakthrough infection or when titers fall.

Non-neutralizing antibodies, T-cell responses, and other factors contribute substantially; NAb levels alone do not fully explain observed protection.

Nature Medicine (2024) research briefing/related cohort work: Neutralizing antibodies do not fully explain SARS-CoV-2 protective immunity (quantified relative contribution from prior infection/vaccination cohorts; NAbs are correlates but not the complete picture).

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-03168-3

PMC study (2024): Neutralizing antibody levels detected early after mRNA vaccination do not predict subsequent breakthrough infections by themselves (anti-RBD IgG and NAb levels at day 30 post-vaccination were not reliable predictors).

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10884961/

Nature Communications (2025): Strong correlations exist between NAb titers and vaccine effectiveness (VE), yet VE against severe/fatal outcomes remains high (>75%) even when NAb titers approach the limit of detection. This indicates NAbs are not the sole (or always sufficient) correlate for all protection endpoints.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-60024-9

Supporting observations: Binding antibodies (including non-neutralizing) and Fc-effector functions can protect independently in animal models and human data; protection against severe disease persists longer than sterilizing NAb-mediated immunity against infection.

3. Sometimes hazards from them

Millions of documented adverse events have been associated with the nucleoside-modified mRNA-LNP injections (and by extension, the expressed glycosylated spike protein and/or the delivery system). The peer-reviewed literature linked to risks such as myocarditis/pericarditis are in the thousands (1,401 results on Pubmed alone using keywords: “myocarditis covid vaccines”), and discuss mechanisms involving the spike antigen itself.

Reviews and mechanistic papers (eg: Trends in Molecular Medicine/PMC, 2022): Discuss adverse effects potentially related to the spike protein (pro-inflammatory actions, tissue distribution or unique expression patterns of the vaccine-encoded antigen). Documented adverse events include myocarditis/pericarditis (higher in young males after dose 2), thrombosis-related events in some contexts, and neurological or autoimmune signals (lower absolute risk than severe COVID-19 itself in most analyses).

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9021367/

Population-based and mechanistic studies: Increased risk of myocarditis/pericarditis after mRNA vaccines (confirmed in multiple large cohorts); some papers explore spike-related endothelial or cardiac effects, frameshift products, or prolonged expression as contributing factors.

Examples include Nature Communications (2024) on autoimmune connective-tissue disease signals after boosters and various reviews on spike-related pathophysiology.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-50656-8

Additional discussion of potential spike toxicity or distribution appears in pharmacology and immunology journals (eg: 2024–2025 papers on long-persisting modified mRNA/spike and cardiac findings).

etc… The adverse event list is very long and so is the list of peer-reviewed studies indicative of harms relating to everything from IgG4-related disease to Bell’s Palsy.

I don’t even have to tell you how angry this makes me. All of the unnecessary suffering. The “booster” bullshit. The mandates. The ineffectiveness of the shots. The harms. ALL PREDICTABLE.

And now we have evidence it was all, in fact, PREDICTED.

To be clear, Gallo’s warning was issued in May 2020, before the mRNA injectable products were authorized, based on his 36 years of hands-on experience with glycosylated spike proteins and their immunological behavior. The subsequent clinical and real-world data on the mRNA products (which produce a stabilized, glycosylated spike) have borne out the three patterns he described. His specific, experience-based warnings proved prescient. AND IGNORED.

Here is the email.

The replies from Fauci and Collins are almost comical. The ones we’re allowed to read, that is.

A few days prior on April 30, 2020, Robert Gallo had been growing impatient at the lack of reply to his query from Kadlec (Gallo spelled his name wrong. Whoops.)

N.B. On that same day (April 30, 2020), about 7 hours later Collins replies to Gallo (at Kadlec’s request) about his inquiry into using oral polio vaccines to “prevent SARS-2”. But too bad Gallo! They were “already flat out” on the mRNA train that would encode none other than … you guessed it! Spike proteins from SARS-CoV-2!