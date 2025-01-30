On January 30th at 10:00 am EST, Children’s Health Defense founder and former chairman, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will appear in front of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee to be considered as the Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary.
Click on photo above for Children’s Health Defense live stream.
I watched just a couple of snipets posted on Gab and NO THANKS! I'm not a huge rfk fan, but the treatment of him is SO unprofessional and unproductive it's pathetic! If these types of engagements don't make EVERYONE watching not realize how absolutely CORRUPT democrats are they must have had a lobotomy! Watch ANY hearing where Republicans are doing the questioning you'll see they aren't screaming over the interviewee. Questioning someone and expecting they just answer with yes or no is NOT acceptable! If you legit think someone is not right for a position you also believe their answers will clarify that! SO LET THEM ANSWER!
I pray with my whole heart he gets it.