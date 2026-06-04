Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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charles's avatar
charles
1h

Dearest Dr Rose, the day you worry about offending people will be a sad one for me and many thousands of others.

You are (in alphabetical order) far too accomplished, articulate, beautiful, intelligent and powerful a person NOT to give offense.

The Monsignor sounds like a decent man; too honest methinks for an organisation that has effectively maintained a flimsily-evidenced narrative to its massive benefit for two millennia.

Stay dangerous, Charles.

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1 reply by Jessica Rose
L Donovan's avatar
L Donovan
1h

Father Carlos Martins, also a noted exorcist, said the same thing about demons/aliens on the Exorcist Files podcast. He would be a great person to talk to about this. Thank you for all of your good work.

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