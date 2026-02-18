Unacceptable Jessica

Charlotte
My son got the J and J to stay enrolled at Harvard. He got 105.3 fever within 8 hours. I had to put that young man in a lukewarm bath plus Advil and Tylenol for over 3 hours to bring it down to 102.5. His doctor refused to put a report in VAERS. He left Harvard before 2 more jabs were required and enrolled at a school in NC where none are required. I know some poor souls were injured much worse so I have to count my blessings. Do we think that the contaminants found in the Moderna and Pfizer jabs were also done in the J and J production, and that this accounted for some of the injuries?

Also, if I remember correctly, we were pointing out during that period of time that the MRNA vaccines were spending tons of money on commercials and advertising, it was jokingly discussed that maybe they didn’t grease the right palms. Or maybe this was all to just promote jabs that had a perfect CRISPR ending.

I wonder whether this unusual syndrome, - TTS - has any relevance to the formation of unusual white clots? There must be some kind of unusual immune reaction occurring to form such large abnormal deposits.

I doubt now, whether the tiny microclots, which are found so prevalently now in blood, can simply aggregate into large blockages without some kind of trigger.

https://santiagod.substack.com/cp/164779124

Unraveling the Mystery of “Embalmer Clots”: A New Coagulopathy Linked to SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA Vaccines ?

Note that in TTS the clots form in arteries as well as veins, just as do the white clots..

Case Series of Thrombosis With Thrombocytopenia Syndrome After COVID-19 Vaccination—United States, December 2020 to August 2021

https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M21-4502?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub%20%200pubmed

We used the following case definitions for TTS. A tier 1 case had thrombosis in an unusual location for a thrombus (that is, cerebral vein, visceral artery or vein, extremity artery, or central artery or vein) and new-onset thrombocytopenia (that is, platelet count <150 × 109 cells/L) occurring any time after receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine.

