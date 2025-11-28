I really think these GOF/virus chimeric people have completely lost the plot. They are trying to rationalize and outpace mother nature with respect to viral recombination events. In doing so, they are risking creating far more deadly viruses that might never have come into existence without their tinkering, to have could potentially devastating consequences.

GOF needs to be globally outlawed.

A new paper was published in the Journal of Virology on November 19, 2025 entitled: “Swine acute diarrhea syndrome coronavirus-related viruses from bats show potential interspecies infection” from a research group based out of China.

If you need help with the title it means that hubristic researchers with lots of government funding for ‘science’, including the National Key R&D Program of China, are making novel chimeric viruses by swapping bat-derived spike (yes, that spike) genes into pig-adapted coronavirus backbones that are potentially capable of inducing a human-diarrhea fest that would make Woodstock look like Martha Stewart’s bathroom.

One of their frankenviruses showed high lethality in a mammalian model (killed 100% of suckling mice), and if one were ever to get into pigs and then got into humans, the entire human population would have zero pre-existing neutralizing immunity.

Their official goal in all of this was to test whether or not bat viruses related to pig-killing viruses already possess the spike proteins that drive infection of human intestinal and lung cells if they ever recombined into a circulating pig virus. They found that many of them do and some even slightly better than the current pig virus.

So bat SADSr-CoVs are already genetically diverse. Some can kill, and several can infect human gut and lung organoids. One of them already spilled over to pigs in 2016–2017.

Given that, why build chimeric viruses with bat spikes in a pig-adapted backbone instead of just sequencing more bat samples and improving surveillance?

Just to be clear on my stance here as a microbiologist, I understand the value of SURVEILLANCE of potential spillover events, but in my educated opinion, there is ONLY DANGER in making new viruses that could lead to an actual pandemic in humans. This is precisely what happened in the SARS-2 context that led to what we all know and love called the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’ that destroyed the lives and livelihoods of a hundreds of millions of people, primarily via human action. The so-called ‘vaccine solution’ to the COVID-19 ‘problem’ involving nucleoside-modified RNA-LNP gene therapy has caused insurmountable harm in our species, and led nowhere in terms of public health and everywhere in terms of a transcendental shift in wealth from the many to the few.

Here’s what they did as per the paper.

They made novel chimeric SADSr-CoV viruses by swapping out the SADS-CoV spike (S) gene (piggy) with the S gene from SADSr-CoV (batty): bat spike in a pig-virus backbone. They showed that these new viruses (pig backbone + bat spike) that expressed the bat SADSr-CoV spike protein infected pig and human cell lines, pigs’ tissues (via organoids), and also caused lethal infection in suckling mice (7–100% mortality).

Figure 1: Extracted from Fig 2B): Schematic illustration of constructing the recombinant cDNA clones carrying the bat SADSr-CoV S genes. https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/jvi.02240-24

Again, these novel viruses DIDN’T EXIST before they made them using recombinant technology and gain-of-function techniques.

Let me repeat that: These novel viruses that DIDN’T EXIST before they made them, and have the potential to kill humans by explosive diarrhea if something goes wrong.

The reason they picked the S gene is because it is essential for entry into host cells and determines tissue tropism. Tropism is just a big word to describe which cells in which species a virus uses to infect cells. The S gene contains the infamous furin cleavage site which is responsible for cutting the spike protein in a very particular place to induce shape changes (conformational changes) in the protein to allow it to become a cell infector. I explain this concept here and here’s an amazing video by 3D Molecular Designs that demonstrates what I am talking about in the context of a pH-induced conformational change and the activity of the fusion protein following conformational change in SARS-2 context.

Furin cleavage → priming → receptor binding → conformational change → second cleavage (S2′) → fusion peptide release and tethering to target membrane → membrane fusion

The next video is a bit longer, and she does claim that SARS-2 wasn’t engineered based on her claim is that the PRRAR is not an ideal furin cleavage site: she thinks they would have made a better one if it was engineered, but she fails to mention codon optimization (what a pain in Rs!), that the PRRAR site does not exist as a furin cleavage site in any other coronavirus, and that those pesky restriction sites surrounding the furin cleavage site in the S1 portion of the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 are literal fingerprints at a crime scene.

But she’s really good at explaining the basics.

Back to the paper.

The reason they chose the SADSr-CoV virus to play with is because it is known that bats can carry it and can pass it to pigs and mice to cause death via explosive diarrhea. Bats are the so-called reservoir of SADSr-CoVs and one of these guys spilled over into pigs in 2016–2017 and became SADS-CoV and ended up killing piggies by explosive diarrhea. And yeah, SADS-CoV can also infect primary human lung and intestinal cells and organoids (these are lab-grown human tissue mimics).

SADSr-CoV comprises a bunch of genetically diverse SADS-CoV viruses (let’s call them gendevs, to be cool), hence the little r: swine (S) acute (A) diarrhea (D) syndrome (S) -related (r) coronaviruses (CoV). The reason they chose SADSr-CoV to play with is because it is similar enough to SADS-CoV to be an anticipatable problem in terms of jumping from bats to pigs and potentially to humans. If one of these gendevs did recombine into a pig-adapted SADS-CoV, the resulting virus might be able to infect humans to cause severe disease.

The real question for me is this: Can their work developing these frankenviruses potentially lead to deadly explosive diarrhea disease in humans?

So to find out if this bat-pig-human spillover thing could happen, they made new viruses by taking that little S gene in the gendevs and put it into the original chicken recipe explosive diarrhea pig virus that infects human cell lines and organoids. In short, they wanted to see if their new chimeric virus was more dangerous to humans than either of its parents.

Well, it was.

They found that some of their bat-spike frankenviruses replicated equally well or even slightly better in human intestinal and lung organoids than the original pig SADS-CoV. They also found that some of their bat-spike chimeras were more lethal in suckling mice (up to 100% mortality vs ~60–70% for the original pig virus).

Do I need to go on here?

I will, but I want to skip down to the viral neutralization assay section in the Methods. The way in which these guys tested whether or not their ‘test subjects’ developed neutralizing antibodies to their frankenvirus was by using a viral neutralization assay, and then mapping the results onto something called an antigenic space plot. It basically answers the question: If one of these gendev bat spikes jumped into a pig original chicken diarrhea recipe virus tomorrow, would existing immunity from natural infection based on the current pig SADS-CoV still be protective, or would immune escape ensue?

The reason I bring this up is because the conceptually possible next step in this timeline (based on what we’ve seen in the past 5 years) which is to swap out the words “natural infection” with “future vaccine”. See what I am saying?

The whole SARS-2/COVID/”pandemic” thing was, in my opinion, a crafted scheme to usher in digital IDs (using health data and vaccination records) following the creation of a mad-made chimeric virus which either willingly, or unwillingly “escaped” from a lab setting. We know Eco Health Alliance were playing GOF games with bat viruses, and we know that plasmids have escaped from lab contexts.

Asymptomatic laboratory workers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 for days to months were found to harbor a laboratory plasmid vector containing SARS-CoV-2 DNA, which they had worked with in the past, in their nasal secretions. Our observation is novel, as these individuals shed the laboratory plasmid over days to months, including during isolation in their homes. This suggests that the plasmid was in their nasal tissues or that bacteria containing the plasmid had colonized their noses.

Sounds … dangerous.

My point is that this isn’t about surveillance: this is about mad science. This is about what happens ‘if’. This is about beating mother nature to some punch.

This is about leaving mother nature alone! This is about scandals. This is about industrializing human beings and life itself, in my opinion.

When human health is politicized, it is also inevitably weaponized, and what a perfect weapon a novel “vaccine” would be against a novel chimeric virus constructed in a lab for which only certain people have the “antidote”. I am not pointing any specific fingers here: I am simply pointing out the dangers associated with GOF with respect to bioweapons research. It is a thing.

GOF MUST BE CATEGORICALLY ENDED GLOBALLY. Efforts must be diverted to SURVEILLANCE and geographically-focused efforts to ensure that any spillover events that occur are immediately shut down.

To create the problem in order to have a solution to a problem that never existed before, where the solution is only in the hands of the creators of the problem, is MADNESS.

These little piggies are happy.