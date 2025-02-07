I got my autopsy paper published today in Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. Yay me! It was a lot of work and it’s worth a read.

Click on the map to get downloadable pdf version.

Abstract

Background: Millions of individuals in the United States have reported adverse events (AEs) using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reports System (VAERS) since the roll-out of the COVID-19 injections in 2021.

Methods: VAERS data was used to examine frequency of reporting of AEs linked to autopsy reports since the start of the COVID-19 injectable product (IP) roll-out. COVID-19 IP AE data from 2021-2023 were compared to Influenza vaccine AE data from 2018-2020. The total number of shots administered per product type was calculated and used to determine rates of AEs per million doses. Autopsy reports made in association with COVID-19 IPs were further examined in the context of fetal and child deaths. Geographic locations were mapped according to ratios of autopsies to deaths per state to visualize autopsy reporting rates.

Results: The absolute number of autopsy reports in VAERS for 2021-2023 is 18 times higher (1,714% increase) than the average for 2018-2020. The reporting rate of autopsies (as a % of death reports) for COVID-19 IP decreased significantly (p = 0.03) by 77.6% when compared to Influenza vaccines in the same time frame. 69% (N=262) of all COVID-19 IP autopsy-linked reports were associated with cardiovascular AEs, with 11%, 12%, and 16% of these associated with myocarditis, cardiac arrest and pulmonary embolism (PE), respectively. 67% (N=14) of all Influenza autopsy-linked reports were associated with cardiovascular AEs, but only 7% were associated with myocarditis; no autopsy reports involved cardiac arrest or PE. with New York and Utah has the highest autopsy reporting rates at 10.1% and 9.8%.

Conclusions: The large decrease in reporting rate of autopsy as a percentage of death reports, combined with the large increase in absolute counts of autopsy reports in the COVID-19 IP context indicates that there is an unexplained void in the data with regard to autopsy reports. This corresponds to known de-incentivization to perform autopsies during the COVID-19 era due to the alleged danger associated with SARS-CoV-2. A large percentage of autopsy-linked VAERS reports in the context of the COVID-19 IP are linked to myocarditis, cardiac arrest and PE, and suggests that the COVID-19 IPs are deterministic for death due to myocarditis, cardiac arrest, and PE. Confirmation of this theory can, and should have been obtained by way of autopsy.