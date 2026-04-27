Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
1dEdited

This is such a fascinating topic. I came to believe many years ago that there was some kind of 'information wavelength' which could be accessed (tuned into) by the human mind to bring about certain outcomes. Some refer to Guardian Angels. For me it worked again and again and again and then I watch a movie called The Secret by Rhonda Byrne which reported the same phenonenom so I knew it wasn't just me with the idea. For some reason the magic stopped working but I don't know why.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Jessica Rose and others
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1dEdited

Thank You, Socratic Sister Jessica.

This is a very delicate and sensitive question into the nature of the question of free-will, and it falls right where my own pondering falls (often on bike rides, where I don't fall these days).

The biophotons in our nervous systems prompt just these musings for me as well, and I am left with the conclusion that there SEEMS to be "free will", despite so many impediments and influences, and that in intellectual fairness, we have "no choice", but to assume that there is free will and take our best shot at life, rather than adopting some variant of passive nihilism.

Here is something I saw today, a short video outtake of Elon Musk explaining his own struggles as a teen and young man, regarding "the meaning of life", "German philosophers not helping teenage depression", The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, "42", and building a bigger universal consciousness of our species to find the bigger question, that our planetary consciousness may not be big enough to answer. https://x.com/Thedrivenman/status/2047710910261645348

I'm not at all confident that his bigger-is-better seeding of the universe with human minds is the "best" approach...

I would very much like to communicate to him the potential inside-joke that Douglas Adams made with the "answer to life, the universe and everything" being "42".

That inside joke is this "Paper 42" from "The Urantia Book", titled "Energy Mind And Matter" https://members.urantiabook.org/042-Energy-Mind-and-Matter

I strongly suspect that Douglas Adams read the Urantia Book and it influenced both Dr. Who and Hitchhikers guide writings and portrayals.

Paper 42 is not a quick read, but it may be the door to the Tardis.

;-}

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture