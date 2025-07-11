Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Dan...
6h

“LLM” is another nickname for AI, aka the New God of Humanity.

As it goes with gods, we are here to make our requests, wishes and demands, and their role is to deliver. The effectiveness of this division of roles had not been that clear until the time when AI was released on the innocent public, and that for free (they say).

Now we know that AI software is being written to please the human, to confirm their opinions, and to enhance their biases. That should be pretty obvious, right? You wouldn’t like to use a machine that starts each sentence with “No, you are wrong”.

Ah, and these occasional glitches when special lines of the code are activated with the command “Attack”.

What AI (or LLM) really does? It harvests all sources of information available, copies everything to its own local media, and regurgitates at will. Forget copyright. Forget fact checking. The point for the AI is to give you a “relevant” reply, preferably one that will increase your addiction to the particular AI software.

Years ago, someone big said that all search engine results are a huge error. You should be given one specific answer to your question, and that’s it. No need to feed your curiosity, common sense or decision making. Fast forward, and here you have the embodiment of that thought. AI gives you one specific answer - although with the illusion that you have some control over it (aka prompt design).

Regardless of your extremely limited control, if any, you will get one answer.

That will be usually a long, in-depth elaboration - to create an illusion of conversation. And you will happily waste more hours of your limited lifetime to read through this one and only reply. Your mind will be locked within the newly created simulacrum. You will believe that this reply is a reflection of your question, but its form and structure, enriched with ego-fuelling phraseology, will put your mind to sleep.

The designers of AI software are master manipulators. Their predecessors look like kindergarten kids.

The best part is that your one and only answer is completely irrelevant - because AI (or any thinking human, for that matter) will not use it as a “settled” science. It won’t be of any referential value. It’s only a reprocessed blob of who-knows-how-reliable random pieces of information in an unknown, secret AI scrapbook which is governed by secret algorithms controlled by unknown entities.

John Day MD
5hEdited

Much of the world will not make vitamin-D from sun exposure in the winter months. Most people over 100# should just take 5000 IU/day (125 micrograms), though folks over 200#, and/or missing a gallbladder, might need 10,000 IU/d to get up into mid-high normal range of vitamin-D level (60-100 looks ideal). It may take several months for blood levels to plateau.

I personally do all that stuff, and nice, organic coffee (or good tea) in the morning does not mess with the time restricted eating/ketosis, if you avoid sweetener. You might feel more like walking/gardening/biking.

Already gardened and organic-coffeed; gotta get on the bike now, It's 7:41 AM in Texas.

