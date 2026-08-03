Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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helping hands's avatar
helping hands
3h

Bless you Jessica Rose. 🌹

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Star Ibis's avatar
Star Ibis
3h

These weasels should be strung up and quartered OR put all in some of Elon's rockets and send them into the deep outer space..never to return to this planet. They need to be taken off this planet..one way or another.

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