Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
2h

"It’s still stuck in peer-review purgatory".

Am I unduly cynical to think that it may remain there for an awful long time?

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Marc G. Wathelet's avatar
Marc G. Wathelet
2h

Wild that this has not been noted before in all the proteomics experiments carried out for two

decades...

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