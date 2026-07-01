A paper was published a few days ago in Nature entitled: Alternate RNA decoding results in stable and abundant proteins in mammals (June 24, 2026). Here’s the preprint version for a less expensive reading experience.

It’s pretty ground-breaking actually, and it appears as though we haven’t been seeing a huge hidden layer of the human proteome.

You cannot see what you are not looking for.

Philip Buckhaults brought this paper to my attention and referred to this alternate proteome as “protein dark matter”, and this is actually a really good analogy. It was so good that it made it to the title of this article!

The canonical proteome vs. the alternate version

The canonical proteome is the composite of proteins that are produced from our DNA code that perform “typical” functions for proper maintenance of human functioning. The alternate proteome consists of a set of proteins (proteoforms) [abundantly] translated through alternate RNA decoding → proteins that the standard genetic code never predicted. These proteins serve important biological roles, including transcription factors, proteases (protein cutters), signaling proteins, proteins linked to neurodegeneration and those involved in DNA/RNA processing, immune response, and cytoskeletal/structure.

According to the study, these alternate proteoforms originate from ~1,767 genes (out of ~20,000 human genes), and share several notable characteristics. When it might provide useful diversity - especially in different tissues or under stress/disease - these genes are called into action. They show strong tissue-specific patterns, are conserved in mammals, and are linked to key processes in cancer and neurodegeneration.

There is a regulated, functional layer of the proteome - not mere errors - where in many cases the alternate versions are more abundant than the canonical ones that we never even knew about.

The “protein dark matter” analogy is indeed a good one: the canonical proteome is like the visible stars and galaxies we’ve long studied. This alternate translation layer, however, is the protein dark matter - massive, functional (or disease-relevant) and previously invisible to us. It’s only now been “seen” because someone had the vision to go beyond the “known galaxies” to map the unknown parts using new tools.

Guess we need more Janeways, Picards and Kirks.

Alternate RNA decoding or sense-codon recoding

Alternate RNA decoding is the broad term for when a ribosome translates mRNA in a way that deviates from the standard genetic code. Sense-codon recoding is the specific mechanism the authors focus on most: when a normal sense codon is read as a different amino acid than expected.

Normally, the code is very strict: each codon always refers to a specific amino acid. But via sense-codon recoding, a codon can be read differently, resulting in a different amino acid being selected than what would call for. This happens way more often than we thought. And sometimes that new protein variant is “better” in certain contexts than the original.

Think of it like this. You’re going out to a bar. You are a codon, and in a perfect world you encode arginine all the time, for example, no matter what. Arginine in bar fashion-speak is a fancy dress with a purse. But the bar you’re going to is in an imperfect world, and in this imperfect world, in order to get into the VIP section of the bar (arginine), you have to be dressed in a specific way. If you’re wearing a fancy dress with a purse, you’ll be oriented by the bouncer to the VIP area. But if you’re wearing a fancy dress but without a purse, you’ll be oriented to the “regular bar” with all the other losers without a purse (say, leucine - sorry leucine!). The bouncer is the ribosome, and the different areas represent the different functional outcomes of the resulting proteins.

So your bar fate depends on how you look to the bouncer accessory-wise - you’re the same codon, but you look different on the outside based on whether or not you’re carrying that purse (or any minor modification like a hat, tattoo, or other accessory). In biology, this means that your RNA modifications (methylation patterns, pseudouridylation, etc.) can vary depending on exogenous factors, even though your underlying sequence stays the same. These exogenous factors are epigenetic/epitranscriptomic influences. Think of these subtle outfit modifications as the result of outside pressures. Your stylist, for example, who adds or removes the accessory, is the epigenetic factor that ultimately dictates your fate at the bar, and whether you end up as arginine or leucine.

Epitranscriptomics

I implore you all to re-visit my article on frameshifting. It explains how messenger RNAs are read by ribosomes to make proteins, how this process can “go wrong” to produce off-target proteins in the context of N1-methylpseudouridine (used in COVID shots), and how frameshifting can sometimes result from epitranscriptomic modifications. This will become important soon.

In a nutshell, each amino acid is encoded by a set of three RNA nucleotides called a codon. These codons are read by ribosomes - the cellular machines that translate RNA into proteins - to string amino acids together into functional proteins. N.B. Proper protein folding also depends on the speed and accuracy of this reading process.

What we have here is an endogenous built-in reading machine that intentionally reads chemically modified (methylated) RNA to produce proteins in a way that isn’t standard according to the genetic code.

This falls under the field of epitranscriptomics - the study of post-transcriptional chemical modifications on RNA. These modifications, especially RNA methylation (such as m⁶A), play a critical role in regulating RNA stability, processing, translation fidelity, and metabolism, effectively adding a dynamic regulatory layer on top of the genetic code.

RNA modifications act as epitranscriptomic switches that allow dynamic, context-dependent reprogramming of the genetic code at the translation step. Modifications like pseudouridylation and m⁶A (Figure 1)) can change how the ribosome “sees” a codon, causing it to insert a different amino acid than the standard genetic code predicts. The result are new protein variants (proteoforms) from the same gene.

Speaking of frameshifting, it is one of the possible downstream consequences of these modifications. In the case of exogenously introduced N1-methylpseudouridine, the mRNA can become “slippery”, leading the ribosome to read the codons at the wrong rate and produce off-target, often misfolded proteins. This is distinct from natural epitranscriptomic regulation: N1-methylpseudouridine is a synthetic modification the cell’s machinery must simply cope with. It is important to note that both can result in novel (not encoded in the canonical genome or standard transcriptome) proteomes, but in completely different ways.

When is this alternate RNA decoding called?

We know that this alternative decoding is called in specific contexts to provide useful diversity, especially in stress and/or disease contexts. Again, this is a regulated, functional layer of the proteome. Having multiple versions of proteins (canonical and alternate) provides useful diversity. Like many biological systems, it is a double-edged sword - protective in some contexts, pathological in others when dysregulated.

In cancer and neurologic conditions, this recoding appears to be upregulated or dysregulated in key regulatory proteins - such as transcription factors, signaling molecules, and neurodegeneration-linked proteins. This may allow cells to adapt to stress, rewire signaling pathways, or promote survival under challenging conditions. However, when this system becomes imbalanced, the resulting proteoform diversity may contribute to disease progression by generating aberrant protein activities, aggregates, or immune targets.

In tumors, upregulated recoding frequently gives cancer cells a survival advantage through enhanced stress resistance and adaptability. In neurodegeneration, proteins linked to these diseases are among the most enriched for alternate recoding. While it may be protective early on by helping neurons adapt to stress or aging, in established disease states it can become pathological, accelerating neurodegeneration through aberrant proteoforms that aggregate, disrupt signaling, or trigger inflammation.

Common characteristics of genes that undergo alternate translation

As mentioned, these proteins - called into action through alternate RNA decoding (or sense-codon recoding) - are associated with disease states like neurodegeneration and cancer. The ~1,767 genes that show alternate translation share several notable characteristics. They tend to have regulatory roles (controlling, cutting, signaling, processing, responding, and structurally organizing other molecules and processes in the cell). They are also enriched in intrinsically disordered regions - the flexible, unstructured parts of proteins that tolerate amino acid substitutions better.

These genes further exhibit strong tissue-specific and cancer-specific patterns: some substitutions are shared across many tissues, while others are highly enriched in particular organs or cancer types. The affected codons often show usage bias that make misreading or recoding more likely (certain codon frequencies or mismatches with tRNAs). They are also more likely to overlap with positions that have common genetic polymorphisms in the human population (gnomAD database), although the polymorphisms themselves don’t explain the substitutions.

Interestingly, this phenomenon is conserved in mice, with the same genes, substitution sites, and similar abundance ratios observed in mouse tissues. This suggests that alternate RNA decoding is an evolved, biological feature rather than random noise.

The drivers of alternate RNA decoding

Epigenetic (chemical tags on DNA or RNA, chromatin structure, etc.) and epitranscriptomic factors - especially RNA modifications - are explicitly among the drivers identified in the paper. This means things like aging, environmental exposures, stress, or disease states that change epigenetic marks could ramp up or alter alternate translation in specific tissues. It also opens the door to the idea that some diseases linked to epigenetic dysregulation might partly work through increased or abnormal protein variants.

The paper highlights RNA modifications (such as pseudouridylation and m⁶A) as a key mechanism contributing to alternate decoding - as explained earlier, these changes can alter how the ribosome “reads” a codon, promoting misreading or read-through.

Other epigenetic layers likely play supporting roles: DNA methylation or histone modifications can affect which transcripts are produced or their secondary structure, while RNA-binding proteins and chromatin state can regulate mRNA accessibility and local folding - all of which influence ribosome behavior. Tissue-specific epigenetic states also help explain the strong tissue and cancer specificity observed in the study.

Now we get to the 1,000,000 dollar question.

Could the nucleoside-modified mRNA-LNP COVID injectable products act as drivers of alternate RNA recoding?

Yes. Of course they could. And by the way, Kevin McKernan et al. published a preprint in 2021 that predicted that the pseudouridine-modified mRNA would drive aberrant ribosomal decoding and off-target proteoforms - exactly what the new Nature paper now confirms is a widespread, functional feature of the human proteome.

It’s still stuck in peer-review purgatory.

In terms of the direct effect of the modified nucleoside (m1Ψ), the COVID injectables use N1-methylpseudouridine (m1Ψ) instead of normal uridine. The Nature paper shows that natural pseudouridylation can promote codon misreading and recoding. Synthetic m1Ψ is known to cause ribosome stalling and +1 frameshifting in some sequences. This could amplify sense-codon recoding or frameshifting beyond what natural Ψ does, especially during the intense, localized translation burst after vaccination.

But that’s not all.

LNPs deliver a huge number of mRNA molecules into cells - especially muscle cells and lymph nodes, but also widely throughout the body (liver, brain, heart, ovaries, etc.), as shown in FOIA-released pharmacokinetic studies. This creates very high local translation demand. The Nature paper demonstrates that codon usage and tRNA availability strongly influence recoding rates. Overloading the system in this way could plausibly increase errors and misreading, similar to how cellular stress or amino acid imbalance promotes alternate decoding.

The massive introduction of heavily modified mRNA could also interfere with normal cellular RNA modification machinery, potentially dysregulating endogenous epitranscriptomic patterns (including pseudouridylation) in affected cells. If natural Ψ is one driver of recoding (as the Nature paper shows), COVID injectable product-induced changes could dysregulate this process in affected cells.

There also something called protein stability feedback. The paper emphasizes that many alternate proteoforms become abundant because the substitution stabilizes the protein. COVID injectable product-induced frameshifted or recoded proteins (neoantigens or misfolded variants) that happen to be more stable could persist longer, triggering stronger immune responses or cellular stress and this could very well explain many adverse events being reported extensively to pharmacovigilance databases.

LNPs and the resulting inflammation can affect multiple tissues beyond the injection site. The Nature paper shows strong tissue-specific patterns of alternate translation. If the COVID injectable product reaches cells with particular epigenetic or epitranscriptomic states, it could preferentially drive recoding in those tissues.

Back to m⁶A and its connection RNA:DNA hybrids

m⁶A is the most abundant internal modification on mammalian mRNA and one of the strongest epitranscriptomic drivers of alternate translation. As noted earlier, it causes ribosome pausing in coding regions, slows elongation, and reduces decoding fidelity - all mechanisms that align closely with the sense-codon recoding observed in the Nature paper. In certain contexts, elevated m⁶A levels can also modulate the cGAS-STING pathway, potentially contributing to chronic inflammation.

The DNA:RNA hybrid paper demonstrates that nucleoside-modified mRNA (especially with pseudouridine) promotes persistent R-loops and DNA:RNA hybrids, which in turn can trigger widespread m⁶A deposition on both the injected and endogenous transcripts. This epitranscriptomic shift - increased m⁶A levels - directly intersects with the core findings of the new Nature paper: m⁶A in coding regions causes ribosome pausing, alters codon-anticodon geometry, and elevates the rate of sense-codon recoding, leading to abundant alternate proteoforms.

Together, these mechanisms suggest that the synthetic mRNA-LNP platform not only generates off-target proteins through direct ribosomal misreading, but also induces a broader, persistent dysregulation of the cellular epitranscriptome via R-loop-driven m⁶A hypermethylation - amplifying the natural alternate RNA decoding machinery into a pathological state of proteome diversification that was never intended or predicted.

This forms a plausible mechanistic bridge: RNA:DNA hybrids → R-loops → increased m⁶A → enhanced recoding and frameshifting → novel (and potentially harmful) proteoforms.

Final thoughts

The human proteome is far more diverse and dynamic than the genetic code alone would predict. All our previous studies - and assumptions - were incomplete.

We’ve been missing a big chunk of biology - the protein dark matter, if you will - and this discovery underscores why the precautionary principle should have been taken far more seriously with the COVID shots. The claims of complete safety were always “questionable” for many reasons, but this new paper adds a profound one: we were injecting modified mRNA into a system whose full translational flexibility and alternate proteome we didn’t yet understand. A blanket statement of long-term safety could never have been fully truthful simply because we didn’t know then what we know now about how this natural alternate decoding machinery could be pushed toward pathology when overloaded or dysregulated.

By the way, alongside this being yet another reason it was insane, unethical, and immoral to coerce the world’s population into repeat-injecting experimental technology into their bodies, it is also a stark reminder that humility is not only important - it is necessary. We don’t know everything. In fact, sometimes it feels like we know very little about ourselves as complex beings. It is not wise to mess with something unless you truly understand it. Not wise at all.

I’m going to publish this article now and I may make some edits tomorrow. It’s a long one, I know, but it’s extremely important. I might even rewrite this more professionally and submit it for publication. You might have also noticed that I have “justified” the text for the first time! I like it better. Let me know what you think.

Science advances when we have fewer rule-followers and more curious captains.

Well done authors. Well done. I hope you read my article. :)