Call your Senators to prevent the capital infusion into private equity funds from your private savings from 401ks.

Listen to what Tiffani Clanci says here. It is very important. It is 2008 all over again and if this bailout happens - again - the private citizens will be the ones paying for private equity billionaires to stay billionaires. It’s a scam, and it should not be allowed to happen again.

They should all go bankrupt. They made the bad decisions and investments. Not you. No one should have to bail them out!

If we as private citizens had made these tactical, slimy moves to get rudely rich, and couldn’t close out our funds at some point, then we would be expected to declare bankruptcy - NOT BEG OTHERS TO DIG INTO THEIR SAVINGS TO KEEP US RICH.

Protect your 401ks from private equity firm abuse and exploitation. Contact Donald Trump and/or your senators to stop this. According to Tiffany, the lobbyists are in DC now. An executive order is pending to open the floodgates to tap 12 trillion dollars in 401k holdings in America.

Contact your 401k managers. There’s no reason why you should have to bail out billionaire bad investments.1000% windfalls? Really? Why don’t they take the windfallery then, if it’s so good? Why offer them to the public?

Why is it when we can’t pay our bills, when we suffer the downside effects of capitalism, we pay that price. But when big banks, big investors and the wealthy - when they make bad investments - they always get bailed out. Why is there always socialism for them, but capitalism for us. And why is it always capitalism that is the excuse when it becomes corrupted. We need to start demanding more. And I am not advocating for socialism; I am specifically advocating against it. If a company makes a bad investment, it should fail. If the wealthy make bad investments, they should go bankrupt. We’re fighting for the little bit of something that we have been allowed to accrue in this wide, wide world of struggle. We are fighting for everything that we have left, and the only hope of a future that many, many Americans have at all.

Let’s prevent another 2008. Watch The Big Short.