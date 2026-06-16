I just can’t say enough about Prague. The city. The people. The food. The beauty.

I am starting from the end of my photo log and working backwards with my select photos.

But the first one I am posting is a 1 in a million shot I took on a whim at the end on the final walk before I said goodbye (for now) yesterday.

This is what real photography is all about. A moment in time - captured so perfectly - by accident, by a human with a little camera. To instill wonder and emotion in any and all who see it.

This is NOT AI. This is ART. I am so proud of this photo.

I will start from the departing train station (Hlavní Nádraží) where I took the bus to the airport yesterday. Even the train station in Prague is a work of art.

From The Charles Bridge to Prague Castle, and all of the wonderful natural paths through nature and tiny alleys, and back again, I hope you’ll enjoy this multiple post journey.

And some from the other side of the bridge.

And the other side of the castle. I think that gold spire is a lightning rod.

On I go…

I am also very proud of this shot. I took it from a skateboard park at the top of the hill.

Protector of the Vlatava.

EVERYTHING WILL BE

OKAY IN THE END.

IF IT’S NOT OKAY

IT’S NOT THE END.

This was my pizza spot. :)

My favorite staircase in the whole world. I have extremely accessible memories of running up and down these stairs with Mark back in 1999.

I am madly in love with Prague. After 27 years, my feelings about this place, its devotion to maintaining the beauty and elegance through its people, its architecture and its extremely generous spirit is beyond heart-warming. I will return again and I won’t wait 27 years next time.

I have many more photos to share with you!

One last thing I would like to share with you in this post: the most beautiful piece of music ever composed. It’s called Die Moldau, and it can be found as part of Má vlast in a series of 6 compositions by Bedřich Smetana from 1874. I found this piece about 27 years ago, and it’s written about the journey of the Vltava through this stunning place. Just listen to it flow - just like the river. Every single time I hear it I end up in a puddle of tears from it’s beauty.

God. We humans create such beauty. I love you my dear Prague.