I believe the virus also causes long term harm, but VAERS does not record those. A family member developed a huge hematoma after the booster. A friend who is not elderly, has had several boosters, and at Christmas had a stroke. Neither they nor their doctors have suggested the symptoms could be due to the shots. Isn't that medical negligence on the part of the doctors to not address a likely cause? If they don't even bring it up, what is the likelihood they will report the adverse effects to VAERS?
This is not adequate. These products should be taken from the market. All "side effects" should be clearly listed so that people understand why they may be experiencing all the medical and psychological issues since the covid shot. They also need to be told about all the deaths.
I see all but two people (and no one that I know well) completely clueless as to why so many of their relatives and friends are dying or why they are ill. It would be legal to take a criminal product off the market. That is what it is--a crime. Trump should have taken these off the market and handed the documents over to the DOJ. Instead he's meeting w/Gates and wants AI to create more. Why?