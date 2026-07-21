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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
4h

Jessica, thank you for calling attention to this important paper with evidence that these "anomalous intravascular fibrous casts" (i.e., "white fibrous clots") are indeed composed of "amyloid" proteins. This is a NEW blood-borne pathology.

I also have a related article appearing in the July 2026 issue of the same publication entitled, "Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022-2025." You can find it here: https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2201

My paper is important because it shows that these "white fibrous clots" are NOT rare. In fact, over the 4 years of the survey, the embalmers have seen these horrific and deadly clots in an astonishing 23% of their corpses. I recently was a Guest Speaker for the second year in a row at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention where I administered an "in-person" survey. The Tennessee embalmers are still seeing the "white fibrous clots" in 18% of their corpses in 2026!

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DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD's avatar
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
4h

https://doi.org/10.23958/ijirms/vol11-i07/2201

Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022–2025

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