Post-2020 proteinaceous deposits are β-sheet enriched
Raman spectroscopy confirms amyloid-like maturation
A paper was published on July 1, 2026 in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science entitled: Raman spectroscopic Characterization of Anomalous Intravascular Fibrous Casts: Evidence for Stage-Dependent β-sheet Enriched Protein Maturation.1
The authors are heavy-hitters in terms of their specialized fields and I can vouch for the rigor of this paper. They used Raman spectroscopy with 633 and 785 nm excitation2 - complemented with Kjeldahl total protein determination and ion-exchange amino acid profiling - to characterize two specimens of the proteinaceous specimens recovered during routine embalming (amicably referred to as calamari clots).
The spectra showed distinct protein signatures for each specimen. In the case of specimen 1 (S1), the Amide I/Amide III intensity ratio34 was consistent with a native-like, predominantly α-helical configuration indicative of a pre-fibrillar or early-intermediate state in the protein mis-folding and aggregation pathway. In the case of specimen 2 (S2), the ratio was lower with a pronounced (~1620 cm⁻¹) Amide I sub-band, sharper aromatic modes, and other markers pointing to a more advanced, ordered β-sheet-enriched structure - highly indicative of a more advanced, mature β-sheet-enriched amyloid-like structure.
Amino acid analysis revealed an atypical profile (notably low cysteine and elevated proline) differing from conventional fibrin clots. Together the data demonstrate that these specimens represent atypical protein aggregates undergoing stage-dependent β-sheet maturation, structurally and compositionally distinct from normal postmortem thrombi. This is highly suggestive of amyloid-like aggregation processes at play.
The amyloid pathway - stage-dependent β-sheet maturation
Along the amyloid pathway, proteins start off in a soluble native or partially unfolded state rich in α-helical or disordered structures like what was found in the S1 specimen. They then undergo conformational conversion into early pre-fibrillar oligomers (still partially α-helical), before progressing to highly ordered, intermolecular β-sheet-rich mature fibrils that are stable, insoluble, and mechanically robust like what was found in the S2 specimen.
What this indicates is ongoing, heterogeneous aggregation inside blood vessels - not single static clots, but proteins actively progressing along an amyloid-like pathway.
This is a dynamic process that is instigated by the spike protein.
I have written 19 articles warning about “the amyloid problem” associated with both SARS-2 and the nucleoside-modified mRNA COVID-19 shots encoding the spike protein. Of these articles, RSFIEDLLFNKV... are we looking at weaponized amyloidosis?5 is the most prescient and descriptive of the problem. I describe how the spike protein contains amyloidogenic peptides and summarize a research paper entitled Amyloid and Hydrogel Formation of a Peptide Sequence from a Coronavirus Spike Protein.6
Another article I wrote entitled Modified spike protein RNA injection-induced Amyloidosis?7 also describes “the amyloid problem” where I summarize the research paper entitled Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.8
I have spoken about “the amyloid problem” at so many hearings and conferences that I have lost count. You can watch one as part of the National Citizen’s Inquiry 2023 (timestamp: 37:50).
It’s worse than just dysregulation of normal functions if amyloids are adding to the clot scaffolds.
Clinical outcomes as part of the amyloid pathway
In terms of clinical outcomes, the early α-helical intermediates may contribute to acute toxicity or endothelial damage, while the β-sheet forms explain the rubbery persistence and mechanical strength. This is consistent with other amyloid-related pathologies (ie: in neurodegenerative diseases or systemic amyloidoses)9. Detecting pre-fibrillar species is clinically important because they are more dynamic and potentially more harmful than mature fibrils. In the context of the proteinaceous specimens analyzed, it supports the idea of a pathological, non-canonical protein assembly process rather than normal fibrin polymerization.
The amyloid pathway increases the likelihood of neurodegeneration. Aberrant proteolytic processing of amyloid precursor protein (APP) leads to accumulation of neurotoxic Aβ in β-sheet-rich plaques central to Alzheimer’s disease.10 As shown by Santiago et al., anomalous intravascular casts undergo stage-dependent maturation into ordered β-sheet structures with amyloid-like features.
Therefore, a shared mechanism of protein mis-folding and aggregation driving persistent, toxic deposits in distinct (APP vs. spike-induced) disease contexts is not only possible, but plausible.
Please check out Kevin McCairn’s new protocol in Japan which addresses aggregation of exogenous and mis-folded proteins in the plasma.
Santiago D, Harrison G, Veres M, File M, Planner D. Raman spectroscopic characterization of anomalous intravascular fibrous casts: evidence for stage-dependent β-sheet enriched protein maturation. Int J Innov Res Med Sci. 2026;11(7):182-203. doi:10.23958/ijirms/vol11-i07/2202
Mike Hardy, Hin On Martin Chu; Laser wavelength selection in Raman spectroscopy. Analyst 2025; 150 (10): 1986–2008. https://doi.org/10.1039/d5an00324e
The Amide I/Amide III intensity ratio in Raman spectroscopy is a key marker of protein secondary structure: a higher ratio indicates predominantly α-helical or native-like conformations (pre-fibrillar/early intermediate state), while a lower ratio, often with a ~1620 cm⁻¹ Amide I sub-band, points to ordered β-sheet-rich structures typical of mature amyloid-like aggregates.
Z. Guleken, A. Aday, A. G. Bayrak, İpek Yönal Hindilerden, M. Nalçacı, J. Cebulski, J. Depciuch, J. Biophotonics 2024, 17(9), e202400162. https://doi.org/10.1002/jbio.202400162
Castelletto V, Hamley IW. Amyloid and hydrogel formation of a peptide sequence from a coronavirus spike protein. ACS Nano. 2022;16(2):1857-1867. doi:10.1021/acsnano.1c10658
Nyström S, Hammarström P. Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. J Am Chem Soc. 2022;144(20):8945-8950. doi:10.1021/jacs.2c03925
Clemens F. Kaminski, Gabriele S. Kaminski Schierle "Probing amyloid protein aggregation with optical superresolution methods: from the test tube to models of disease," Neurophotonics 3(4), 041807 (29 Jun 2016) https://doi.org/10.1117/1.NPh.3.4.041807
O'Brien RJ, Wong PC. Amyloid precursor protein processing and Alzheimer's disease. Annu Rev Neurosci. 2011;34:185-204. doi: 10.1146/annurev-neuro-061010-113613. PMID: 21456963; PMCID: PMC3174086
Jessica, thank you for calling attention to this important paper with evidence that these "anomalous intravascular fibrous casts" (i.e., "white fibrous clots") are indeed composed of "amyloid" proteins. This is a NEW blood-borne pathology.
I also have a related article appearing in the July 2026 issue of the same publication entitled, "Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022-2025." You can find it here: https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2201
My paper is important because it shows that these "white fibrous clots" are NOT rare. In fact, over the 4 years of the survey, the embalmers have seen these horrific and deadly clots in an astonishing 23% of their corpses. I recently was a Guest Speaker for the second year in a row at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention where I administered an "in-person" survey. The Tennessee embalmers are still seeing the "white fibrous clots" in 18% of their corpses in 2026!
https://doi.org/10.23958/ijirms/vol11-i07/2201
Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022–2025