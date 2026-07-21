A paper was published on July 1, 2026 in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science entitled: Raman spectroscopic Characterization of Anomalous Intravascular Fibrous Casts: Evidence for Stage-Dependent β-sheet Enriched Protein Maturation.

The authors are heavy-hitters in terms of their specialized fields and I can vouch for the rigor of this paper. They used Raman spectroscopy with 633 and 785 nm excitation - complemented with Kjeldahl total protein determination and ion-exchange amino acid profiling - to characterize two specimens of the proteinaceous specimens recovered during routine embalming (amicably referred to as calamari clots).

The spectra showed distinct protein signatures for each specimen. In the case of specimen 1 (S1), the Amide I/Amide III intensity ratio was consistent with a native-like, predominantly α-helical configuration indicative of a pre-fibrillar or early-intermediate state in the protein mis-folding and aggregation pathway. In the case of specimen 2 (S2), the ratio was lower with a pronounced (~1620 cm⁻¹) Amide I sub-band, sharper aromatic modes, and other markers pointing to a more advanced, ordered β-sheet-enriched structure - highly indicative of a more advanced, mature β-sheet-enriched amyloid-like structure.

Figure 1: Simplified pathway toward amyloid fibril formation. Source: https://www.spiedigitallibrary.org/journals/neurophotonics/volume-3/issue-04/041807/Probing-amyloid-protein-aggregation-with-optical-superresolution-methods--from/10.1117/1.NPh.3.4.041807.full

Amino acid analysis revealed an atypical profile (notably low cysteine and elevated proline) differing from conventional fibrin clots. Together the data demonstrate that these specimens represent atypical protein aggregates undergoing stage-dependent β-sheet maturation, structurally and compositionally distinct from normal postmortem thrombi. This is highly suggestive of amyloid-like aggregation processes at play.

The amyloid pathway - stage-dependent β-sheet maturation

Along the amyloid pathway, proteins start off in a soluble native or partially unfolded state rich in α-helical or disordered structures like what was found in the S1 specimen. They then undergo conformational conversion into early pre-fibrillar oligomers (still partially α-helical), before progressing to highly ordered, intermolecular β-sheet-rich mature fibrils that are stable, insoluble, and mechanically robust like what was found in the S2 specimen.

What this indicates is ongoing, heterogeneous aggregation inside blood vessels - not single static clots, but proteins actively progressing along an amyloid-like pathway.

This is a dynamic process that is instigated by the spike protein.

I have written 19 articles warning about “the amyloid problem” associated with both SARS-2 and the nucleoside-modified mRNA COVID-19 shots encoding the spike protein. Of these articles, RSFIEDLLFNKV... are we looking at weaponized amyloidosis? is the most prescient and descriptive of the problem. I describe how the spike protein contains amyloidogenic peptides and summarize a research paper entitled Amyloid and Hydrogel Formation of a Peptide Sequence from a Coronavirus Spike Protein.

Another article I wrote entitled Modified spike protein RNA injection-induced Amyloidosis? also describes “the amyloid problem” where I summarize the research paper entitled Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

I have spoken about “the amyloid problem” at so many hearings and conferences that I have lost count. You can watch one as part of the National Citizen’s Inquiry 2023 (timestamp: 37:50).

National Citizens Hearing Testimony April Final 79.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It’s worse than just dysregulation of normal functions if amyloids are adding to the clot scaffolds.

Figure 2: Amyloidogenic peptides may be adding to scaffolding to make clots even more sturdy. From NCI testimony 2023. https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-jessica-rose/.

Clinical outcomes as part of the amyloid pathway

In terms of clinical outcomes, the early α-helical intermediates may contribute to acute toxicity or endothelial damage, while the β-sheet forms explain the rubbery persistence and mechanical strength. This is consistent with other amyloid-related pathologies (ie: in neurodegenerative diseases or systemic amyloidoses). Detecting pre-fibrillar species is clinically important because they are more dynamic and potentially more harmful than mature fibrils. In the context of the proteinaceous specimens analyzed, it supports the idea of a pathological, non-canonical protein assembly process rather than normal fibrin polymerization.

Figure 3: Coagulation/clotting/wound healing - no off button? From NCI testimony 2023. https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-jessica-rose/

The amyloid pathway increases the likelihood of neurodegeneration. Aberrant proteolytic processing of amyloid precursor protein (APP) leads to accumulation of neurotoxic Aβ in β-sheet-rich plaques central to Alzheimer’s disease. As shown by Santiago et al., anomalous intravascular casts undergo stage-dependent maturation into ordered β-sheet structures with amyloid-like features.

Therefore, a shared mechanism of protein mis-folding and aggregation driving persistent, toxic deposits in distinct (APP vs. spike-induced) disease contexts is not only possible, but plausible.

Please check out Kevin McCairn’s new protocol in Japan which addresses aggregation of exogenous and mis-folded proteins in the plasma.