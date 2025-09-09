Summary

On September 8, 2025, Pfizer and BioNTech released what they are referring to as “positive topline data” from an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a 30-µg dose of their LP.8.1-adapted monovalent COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) 2025-2026 formula. It’s yet another mRNA-based product that targets the so-called LP.8.1 variant. LP.8.1 is a descendant of the Omicron lineage, specifically evolving from the KP.1.1.3 lineage, which itself descends from the JN.1 variant. So in my opinion, it’s no reason for anyone to get their pantyhose in a knot.

The clinical trial was open-label and involved 100 participants: 50 adults aged 65+ and 50 adults aged 18-64 with at least one risk condition for severe COVID-19. They all received the prior KP.2-adapted vaccine at least six months earlier and are claimed to have had no subsequent COVID-19 injections or infections.

This new product is claimed to have generated a strong immune response, with at least a 4-fold rise in neutralizing antibodies against the LP.8.1 sublineage measured 14 days post-"vaccination" in both age groups, compared to pre-"vaccination" levels. They claim that this new chicken recipe outperforms the prior KP.2-adapted formula in boosting antibodies against LP.8.1. You’ll see soon what ‘outperforms’ means.

They claim that no new safety signals were observed but also that the tolerability of this new product was consistent with earlier COMIRNATY studies. That does not instill a sense of security in me.

So what did this “topline” data show? Let’s go to the 2025-2026 COVID-19 Vaccine Formula: Pfizer/BioNTech Supportive Data presented in the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee May 22, 2025 by Kayvon Modjarrad, M.D., Ph.D. Executive Director, Vaccine Research & Development Pfizer Inc.. You can download it here.

Here’s a synopsis. The claim is that this new SARS-2 Omicron subvariant called LP.8.1 is a ‘dominant variant’ as of spring of this year. Just look at those pretty orange bars! To me, since this is an Omicron subvariant - which was the saving grace for many people with respect to becoming immunologically-challenged and immune for life as a result without getting too sick - it seems odd that anyone would think that anyone else needs a vaccine against it.

Natural immunity is best, even for the so-called “individuals with higher risk”.

Everyone’s been exposed and antigenic drift is gonna antigenic drift and just like for the cold and flu viruses, people will seasonally adapt and be fine. The key is to maintain immunological optimization which is not achieved via vaccines, it is achieved through proper nutrition/nourishment (Vitamin D, zinc, etc.) and overall body health.

Here’s their mouse data for mice that previously had injections.

So again, this is only antibody (humoral immune responses) data. Apparently, they looked at neutralizing antibodies and saw the same levels in the contexts of the KP.2 and LP.8.1. “vaccines”. I would like to see T-cell data and I would also like to see some data extend farther out than 189 days.

So what did the data show for the 100 humans (25 people in each test cohort - not a lot)?

According to their Frikkin’ Florescent Focus Reduction Neutralization Test (FFFRNT) data using the KP.2-adapted “vaccine”, the antibody responses for people in the 18-55-year-old and >55-year-old age groups were as good as the responses they measured for the KP.2 variant. This is what they call outperforming, by the way. Pre and post-injection responses differ quite a bit but why wouldn’t they? It’s a new antigen being exposed to the immune system, after all. And again, where are the T-cell responses?

Honestly, to me, it’s not impressive that some new “vaccine” elicits pretty much the same neutralizing antibody responses as some previous version, and because there’s no need to vaccinate repeatedly against a virus that seasonally undergoes antigenic drift, why keep developing slightly modified versions of them? It’s pointless.

They don’t address issues involving original antigenic sin, molecular mimicry, IgG4 subclass switches or adverse events. In fact, they claim “no new safety signals” arose which again, means what? That only a few hundred thousand Americans will be reporting adverse events ranging from myocarditis to death to VAERS following injection as was the case in 2021?

I smell profiteering.

We need these companies to be held liable in cases of injury. Period. Maybe then the needle will change position. Pun intended.