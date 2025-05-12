Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
6h

Ha! That's like not wanting to acknowledge the hundreds of "adverse events" (including death) associated with gene therapy injections falsely identified as "vaccines" to the public, because it might lead to "vaccine hesitancy"....DUH, d'ya think?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
RichML's avatar
RichML
6h

Here in Britland there's an expectation the Establishment will attempt to sideline the inquiry that's underway. Good luck, Starmlin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture