So thanks to FOIA requests, we the public now have “access” to over a million (~1,077,614) pages of documents sourced from NIH to DARPA. pertaining to COVID/SARS-2 origins.

Here’s a loose list of them:

National Institutes of Health (NIH) records: 101 batches; total pages not fully summable from listings (many in 200–800+ range, e.g., recent ones often ~500 pages each). Department of Energy: 3 batches; total ~396 pages (e.g., 343 + 23 + 30). Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA): 6 batches; total ~241 pages (e.g., 15 + 20 + 39 + 13 + 116 + 38). U.S. State Department records: 95 batches; total pages in thousands (many 100–1000+ range, e.g., 1091, 444, etc.; exact sum not listed comprehensively). Defense Intelligence Agency: 7 batches; total ~902 pages (e.g., 92 + 185 + 112 + 122 + 297 + 90 + 4). Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) grant documents: 17 batches; total >10,000 pages (many 400–2800 range, e.g., 2790, 2387, 1499). Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) records: 3 batches; total ~29 pages. UC Davis/Jonna Mazet emails and documents: 53 batches; total >20,000 pages (many 200–3000+ range, e.g., 3944, 2642, 1049). Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) records: 4 batches; total ~77 pages. National Archives and Records Administration: 1 batch; 256 pages. University of North Carolina, Ralph Baric and Toni Baric records: 10 batches; total >90,000 pages (dominated by batch #1: 83,416 pages; others up to 22,736). U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) records: 20 batches; total several thousand pages (e.g., 628, 562, 394). Department of Defense Uniformed Services University (DoD USU): 5 batches; total >15,000 pages (e.g., 7647, 3711, 1967). University of Texas Medical Branch: 5 batches (+ memorandum); total >10,000 pages (e.g., 4578, 5070). United States Geological Survey (USGS) records: 3 batches; total ~1715 pages (e.g., 1417 full batch). U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention records: 5 batches; total >5,000 pages (e.g., 1864 ×2, 1302, 1063). U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) records: 14 batches; total several thousand pages (e.g., 439, 394, 363). Washington State University emails and documents: 2 batches; 796 pages. Rita Colwell emails via University of Maryland: 2 batches; 755 pages. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) records: 9 batches; total ~2,000+ pages (e.g., 455, 417, 306). Department of Education: 8 batches; total >7,000 pages (e.g., 1611, 1468, 1261). Shan-Lu Liu emails: 3 batches; ~1763 pages. Yoshihiro Kawaoka/University of Wisconsin-Madison emails: 2 batches; 177 pages. Chao Shan/University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston emails: 2 batches; 2243 pages. Xiang-Dong Fu emails: 1 batch; 641 pages. Latinne et al. (2020) and NCBI: 8 files/batches; page counts not specified. National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB): 1 batch; 104 pages. CSIRO emails: 5 batches; total several hundred pages (e.g., 154, 63). Fang Li emails: 1 batch; 1234 pages. Linda Saif emails: 1 batch; 303 pages. Rebekah Kading and Tony Schountz emails: 1 batch; 2276 pages. National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI): 1 batch; 63 pages. University of Massachusetts Medical School/Shan Lu emails: 1 batch; pages not specified.

Wow. So many 3-letter agencies, so little time.

Just so you know, apparently the FBI (as per the document released as of March 27, 2023) has “long thought” that “COVID-19” came out of a lab.

The FBI had long assessed the origin of the pandemic was likely a laboratory-associated incident in Wuhan.

Long, eh? I wonder how long. Since they knew it was made in a lab?

Where to start? By being appalled? Sure. Let’s start with that and then take some action.

I do find it appalling that in only one of the listed document sources called the “Shan-Lu Liu emails”, there are 1,265 pages of documents/emails associated with one Shan-Lu Liu - I have never heard of this person. - He’s at the University of Ohio in the Food Animal Health Research Program. Apparently this person was one of 3 people drafting documents - including a paper entitled “SARVS-CoV-2: no evidence of a laboratory origin” - to “dispute the rumors of 2019 nCoV origin”.

In these 1,265 pages, they even mention the Pradhan paper on page 7.

Many concerns were raised by the international community, eh? Funny that the withdrawal and virtual disappearance of the preprint pretty much ensured that no one knew about the HIV inserts. You guys did, and even though it was important enough to talk about in secret. Interesting that.

There are 10 batches of Ralph Baric emails and in only the first batch there are 83,416 pages alone. You guys remember him, right? In these emails Baric talks with EcoHealth Alliance, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and experts in biodefense and infectious diseases. It’s worth a peruse.

In this document, you’ll see a reference made to the 1918 “Spanish Flu” as the idea behind “social distancing”.

It’s hard to know where to start with these numerous pages of documents, or what to focus on, but for my part, another thing that caught my eye was the fact that DARPA - through Duke (Duke DARPA P3 platform) - were developing self-amplifying and nucleoside-modified RNA-LNP technology in 2020 but not for SARS-2, for Chikungunya and Influenza. You can find that document here or download it here.

Here’s a summary by Grok:

This is Duke University’s Research Description Document (Revision 3, January 2020) for the DARPA Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3) program under contract HR0011-17-2-0069, focused on rapidly developing antibody countermeasures against pandemic threats. The project targets two representative pathogens — influenza virus and Chikungunya virus — to develop and demonstrate an end-to-end platform for fast virus propagation, antibody isolation/evolution, and countermeasure production. Task Area 1 (TA1) develops a “Thaw-and-Infect” cell culture array to quickly rescue and amplify high-titer virus stocks (aiming for ≥10⁶ infectious units/mL in 500 mL lots) from various input materials, using innovative rapid detection methods (FOPs imaging, virus particle counting). Task Area 2 (TA2) creates a high-throughput human antibody discovery and affinity maturation pipeline, primarily by sorting pathogen-specific memory B cells and plasma cells, followed by rapid VH/VL gene recovery, antibody expression, and chain-swapping evolution to improve neutralization potency. The 24-month developmental phase emphasizes platform optimization, with a capability demonstration planned at 24–30 months using influenza; quarterly progress reports, final technical report, and strict animal-use/IACUC requirements are specified.

So, why, back in 2020 were they focusing on Chikungunya and Flu is SARS-2 was on our horizons? Funny how I wrote about this already. It was just a feeling then, but this is a confirmation, in my opinion.

I am going to stop here for the purposes of mere tip-of-the-iceberg introduction to these documents, and make a call-to-action to the members of the public to join forces to put together a clear picture of the lab origin of SARS-2 (and other viruses) from these documents. So many agencies were involved and are implicated in this cover up that continues to this day.

Severely redacted documents do not help us, even though they too had to be FOIAed.

See you soon when I find something preposterous and damning.