Unacceptable Jessica

Chris Small
12h

I worked for ASD (Think CSEC equiv), in Australia, for fifteen years before I was ArSeD, presumably for having objected to the injections: [https://www.parliament.act.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0006/1955832/Submission-0456-Christopher-J-Small.pdf] and I believe the zoonotic and `lab leak' hypotheses are cover for the fact that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was deployed - probably more than once, and probably in more than one location. [https://substack.com/inbox/post/168913286].

I don't know if I can help but I'm open to the prospect whilst I look for work.

Her Indoors
11h

Dr Naomi Wolfe and her amazing group of some 3,000 volunteer scientists of all disciplines at Daily Clout are well versed in analysing huge piles of documents like this? Remember the Pfizer Court case dump? The Pfizer Papers is the book she wrote. Maybe worth asking if she can help?

