I have been generating some graphs using VAERS data for all vaccine reports from 1990 through to 2024, inclusive, to get a feeling for how, and if, the rates of reporting per 100,000 total adverse events have changed throughout the years. The death chart was fascinating enough, but I have been generating plots for other well-known adverse events that have emerged since the COVID-19 injectable “came into” our lives. One such adverse event reported is myocarditis. Here’s the graph.

I stumbled onto this anomalous spike in reports of myocarditis in 2003. Weird that. I hadn’t heard about “an outbreak” of myocarditis in 2003 up until now. So I did some sleuthing.

It turns out that the smallpox vaccine was first administered to U.S. military personnel in a systematic manner in December 2002. This initiative was part of a broader national program aimed at “bioterrorism preparedness”.

I checked the field entries that list which vaccines were administered in 2003, and by whom. A large proportion of the vaccines for which there were reports of myocarditis (63%) were filed in the context of smallpox vaccines, and 76% of these reports of myocarditis in 2003 were administered by the military (V_ADMINBY == MIL). Interesting that no? Now, it should be noted that the absolute count of reports is low at 27, but nonetheless, there is an emergent signal as per the total number of reports filed for this year (N= 16,754).

I have to wonder if this signal emergent in VAERS was flagged in any way by the CDC, and if our military service men and women were informed of these potential risks?

N.B. Bioterrorism Preparedness Strategy refers to the comprehensive set of policies, plans, and actions designed to protect populations against biological threats that could be intentionally used as weapons. Why is there such a concern about biological threats? Could it be because there is an “internal awareness” of the production and use of gain-of-function pathogens? Are our military service men and women better off NOT being subjected to potentially heart-damaging vaccines?

There are some serious biomedical ethics considerations here.

I’ll leave it at this for now.