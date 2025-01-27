Our military personnel and select healthcare workers
What the hell IS bioterrorism preparedness anyway?
I have been generating some graphs using VAERS data for all vaccine reports from 1990 through to 2024, inclusive, to get a feeling for how, and if, the rates of reporting per 100,000 total adverse events have changed throughout the years. The death chart was fascinating enough, but I have been generating plots for other well-known adverse events that have emerged since the COVID-19 injectable “came into” our lives. One such adverse event reported is myocarditis. Here’s the graph.
I stumbled onto this anomalous spike in reports of myocarditis in 2003. Weird that. I hadn’t heard about “an outbreak” of myocarditis in 2003 up until now. So I did some sleuthing.
It turns out that the smallpox vaccine was first administered to U.S. military personnel in a systematic manner in December 2002. This initiative was part of a broader national program aimed at “bioterrorism preparedness”.
I checked the field entries that list which vaccines were administered in 2003, and by whom. A large proportion of the vaccines for which there were reports of myocarditis (63%) were filed in the context of smallpox vaccines, and 76% of these reports of myocarditis in 2003 were administered by the military (V_ADMINBY == MIL). Interesting that no? Now, it should be noted that the absolute count of reports is low at 27, but nonetheless, there is an emergent signal as per the total number of reports filed for this year (N= 16,754).
I have to wonder if this signal emergent in VAERS was flagged in any way by the CDC, and if our military service men and women were informed of these potential risks?
N.B. Bioterrorism Preparedness Strategy refers to the comprehensive set of policies, plans, and actions designed to protect populations against biological threats that could be intentionally used as weapons. Why is there such a concern about biological threats? Could it be because there is an “internal awareness” of the production and use of gain-of-function pathogens? Are our military service men and women better off NOT being subjected to potentially heart-damaging vaccines?
There are some serious biomedical ethics considerations here.
I’ll leave it at this for now.
A friend died after that vaccine, he died of myocarditis in 2003 . The only good that has come out of this , his whole family tree and friends refused the Covid jab .
My daughter’s ship was sent to Qatar and a few other places in the Gulf War. The Navy gave a new vaccine for Anthrax to all sailors sent to the region. She almost immediately started suffering from neurological problems. She was “lucky” that her problems receded but, to this day, they come and go periodically. Others weren’t so lucky as they had serious reactions that didn’t recede.
There were so many bad reactions that they abandoned the vaccine and Congress further passed a law, I believe in 2003, banning the military from experimenting on our soldiers and sailors.
I doubt that the military did any VAERS reports but it sure would be interesting if they did!
It’s also interesting to note that they used to slowly introduce new vaccines to military personnel and civilian pilots as bad reactions could have devastating consequences. That went completely out the window when the Covid jabs came along!
Love your writing, especially the posts that a non-medical person can understand. You do a great job explaining!