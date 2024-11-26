NORTHGroup Denmark calls for investigation and moratorium on modified mRNA products
A call for change and real regulation
NORTHGroup Denmark - a collaboration of 10 countries in the North and Baltic states - has put forth a letter of concern and a detailed document demanding investigation and a moratorium on modified mRNA-LNP tech.
A whole bunch of us have been working on this document and signed off on it and it has been presented to the Danish authorities: Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, and the Danish Minister of Health, Sophie Løhde.
Thank you for all your work with this and your over awesome unacceptable bent💜 and brilliance done well.
It’s very kind of you to invest yourself in this project and share it with us.
Thank you.