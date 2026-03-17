In the case of American Academy of Pediatrics, et al. v. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., et al., Judge Brian E. Murphy granted a preliminary injunction (legal stop) against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The plaintiffs challenged recent sweeping changes to federal vaccine policies implemented under Secretary Kennedy.

The court found that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). Specifically, the court ruled that the government’s January 2026 memorandum - which drastically reduced the number of “routine” childhood vaccines from 17 to 11 - was arbitrary and capricious because it by-passed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) without sufficient explanation. Furthermore, the court found strong evidence that Secretary Kennedy’s summary dismissal and replacement of all 17 ACIP members violated FACA’s requirement that advisory committees be “fairly balanced,” as the government abandoned established appointment procedures and appointed individuals lacking relevant expertise .

Concluding that the plaintiffs would suffer irreparable financial and organizational harm (yeah, sure), and noting the substantial risk to public health (inverse law?), Judge Murphy issued a stay on the January 2026 childhood immunization schedule, stayed the appointments of the thirteen newly appointed ACIP members, and stayed all votes taken by the newly constituted committee.

Going forward, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is effectively paralyzed and cannot legally meet or vote on vaccine recommendations until the government either wins on the merits of the case or lawfully reconstitutes the committee in compliance with FACA's "fairly balanced" requirements.

Here’s the document.

03162026vaccine 462KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Some more details:

The court’s order stays the appointments of the thirteen new ACIP members appointed in 2025. It does not reinstate the old members. The prior members were terminated by Secretary Kennedy, and the court’s order does not reverse those terminations.

The practical effect is that ACIP, as currently constituted, cannot function at all. The court explained this reasoning directly in the opinion:

“A stay will prevent the irreparable injury Plaintiffs have shown is likely: while the appointments of the challenged members of ACIP are stayed, ACIP as currently constituted cannot meet, for how can a committee meet without nearly the entirety of its membership?”

So the situation is essentially a freeze: the new members cannot act, the old members were not reinstated, and ACIP is effectively paralyzed pending a full adjudication on the merits. I wonder if this will cost more than the money they claim they’ll lose from actually having a sensible childhood vaccine schedule?

The court deliberately chose this approach - staying the new appointments rather than enjoining ACIP from meeting outright - because it considered a stay to be a less drastic remedy than a direct injunction, while achieving the same practical result.

The court also made clear that it is ultimately the government’s prerogative, not the court’s, to assemble a lawful ACIP going forward - but any reconstitution would need to comply with FACAFBBS (FACA fairly balanced bull shit).

Now read this:

Post Covid19 Vaccination Chronic Injuries Proposed Action Copy (1) 820KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The document above is a confidential document “leaked” a couple days ago and is particularly notable given the legal context of the AAP v. Kennedy ruling. It was prepared by the newly constituted ACIP members - the same committee whose appointments have now been stayed by Judge Murphy’s March 16, 2026 order.

The report’s three proposed recommendations were among the items ACIP had been expected to vote on at its March 18–19 meeting, which has now been blocked by the court. The document was marked “Not for Distribution” and “Confidential,” suggesting it was an internal working document that was not intended for public release.

Given the fact that the confidential document raises serious concerns about the huge percentage of individuals who reported COVID-19 shot-related AEs (over a third) and the other weird fact that the NY Times write-up mentions the DNA contamination issue being raised at the next meeting - the timing of this “ruling” seems a little “convenient” for me.

It is a story unfolding. Someone pretty much betrayed the trust of the ACIP members by leaking (Robert Malone says there might be 2 different Leaky Larrys) that document to “the wrong people” because the “radioactive” information therein might actually have been the catalyst for this ruling. DNA?! Bury it!

Speculation… I’m allowed to speculate, right? RIGHT?!

Maybe not, but if “they” have their shorts in a knot about the DNA in the shots, this would be a nice way to keep that fact out of the public eye, and to ensure that no one goes to prison for the crimes of humanity committed on in the past 6 years. Even if it’s “only” about shutting down sensible conversations about the tragedy that has been the COVID-19 shots, I wouldn’t be surprised if the “ruling” was the means to accomplish that goal.