Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Being a Nancy's avatar
Being a Nancy
20h

It's kinda laughable because big pharma wants to create outrage and false narrative that the ACIP is implementing a DANGEROUS😱moratorium on vaccines, which some people will believe. Let your pro vaxx friend's know,,,they can still freely and thoroughly poison their kids if they want.

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Consumerbot7177's avatar
Consumerbot7177
20h

As if I needed more evidence that our "democratic republic" was a sham...

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