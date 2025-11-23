I have decided to go full on comedy on this Retraction attempt of our latest paper. Why not? It’s a joke anyway, right? Might as well have some fun. This is the story based on fact wrapped up in a comedy script.

In the last 2 episodes of The Daze of Their Lies, Jessica (that’s me, weird to be writing about myself in the 3rd person) and Kevin had written articles to publicize what was going on behind the scenes in a twisted plot to have their latest publication … dun dun dun … RETRACTED.

David Speicher is also going to respond.

In a sordid and inexplicable plot to defame integral scientists and researchers, Retraction Watch, Kevin Patrick and Rolf Marschalek have all contributed documents and articles in the past weeks in an attempt to have the scientific study entitled: “Quantification of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada”, published in the journal Autoimmunity by the publishing group Taylor and Francis, removed from the public eye.

It is interesting to me that Retraction Watch never actually takes a stance or makes a claim - they simply reiterate, or parrot, if you will - the views of others. Who are these others, you ask? And what are their motives? Based on their recent article supporting the claims of one of the reviewers of our paper: that we are “anti-vaxxers”, it appears as though by proxy they perceive us as such. On the flip side of the coin of this episode of The Daze of Their Lies, Retraction Watch have also lauded Kevin Patrick (aka: Actinopolyspora biskrensis), Elizabeth Bik and Reese Richardson for their amazing abilities to “sleuth”. Look out for the repetition of this word. I believe it to be a trigger word. Even Wired got involved back in 2023 and wrote what can only be described as a misinformed head-patting piece for Bik, at the time. She has a history, WIRED, and she’s not impartial. I forgive you. But she’s motivated. You can read about how “Elisabeth Bik, scientific integrity consultant, played a vital role in launching uBiome’s fraudulent billing schemes”, in this article written by France-Soir in 2024.

These 3 people are not modern-day heroes, as some might believe, and if they used their energy to actually do good and reproductive science as opposed to nit-picking weird details in published work by others, the world might be a better place.

In his criticism of our recent work, Rolf wrote:

Because of the latter and of what happens world-wide on social media (anti-vaxx movement), it is mandatory for good scientist to find out the truth about this novel class of vaccines. What most people do not know, mRNA vaccines have been used by the Biontech company over 20 years to treat cancer patients.

In this latest episode of The Daze of Their Lies, Rolf seems very defensive of this recently mass-administered modRNA-LNP platform, no? Because, when you say it out loud, this is what our paper challenges, correct? I might be defensive too if my entire life’s work in leukemia (molecular mechanisms of high-risk leukemia, especially involving MLL / KMT2A gene translocations) was future bottlenecked around this platform and CRIPSR technology. I wonder if our paper’s findings were actually investigated/reproduced by the relevant authorities, if it mightn’t throw a wrench in his own future ‘work’ pipelines?

I am sorry if it does Rolf, truly, but sometimes, the truth hurts. The modRNA technology could potentially be used in the future to deliver therapeutic genes or proteins directly to cells, especially in the context of cancers like leukemia (think neoantigens). In this case, his research into the molecular mechanisms of leukemia could inform the development of modRNA-based therapies. Also, the ability to use RNA (even modified RNA) to guide gene-editing tools like CRISPR/Cas9 is a growing field. If modified RNA was used to deliver CRISPR components or other gene-editing machinery to cells to fix genetic defects, it could theoretically be part of the broader modRNA research landscape. Marschalek’s understanding of genetic mutations driving leukemia could inform gene-editing-based therapies that could use RNA to repair defective genes. So he does stand to lose here - ie: there could be fallout if the modRNA platform were called into question.

BioNTech was founded in 2008 (to be Bik-like here: it hasn’t been “over 20 years”; it’s been 17 years (see how stupid and pointlessly annoying that is?) by Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci. They began pioneering mRNA technology research for cancer immunotherapy in the early 2000s through prior academic and early-stage work, leading to the company’s first-in-human clinical trials of mRNA-based individualized cancer vaccines around 2010–2011.

Over the subsequent 15+ years, BioNTech has advanced this platform through preclinical animal models and human clinical trials (now over 120 ongoing or completed for mRNA cancer vaccines industry-wide, with BioNTech leading several), focusing on personalized neoantigen-specific therapies (e.g., iNeST platform) and off-the-shelf options (e.g., FixVac).

These efforts predate, and informed!, their COVID-19 vaccine development. The technology’s evolution has encountered early challenges like mRNA instability and hyperimmune activation, but nonetheless, this enabled rapid, scalable production which was key in the EUAing of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 product. They were positioned - and mark my words - they will use this positioning as a cornerstone for future “cancer treatments”. Full regulatory approvals for cancer indications are still pending as of 2025.

Question: Why not simply work on preventing cancer by researching the effects of pesticides like the chelator glyphosate in our food, and PFAS in our water, for example?

So yes, Rolf, we can see that you’re invested in protecting this technology. But you see, that’s not relevant here because due to improper GMPs in the context of the COVID modRNA-LNP shot production Process 2 assembly-line. There is DNA in these precious products, and the people need to know this because many were coerced into taking them to keep their jobs, and many are facing emergent cancers. It’s called informed consent, and we all want to get to the bottom of the cancer epidemic. Don’t we?

Is it not for the “greater good” that we tell the truth about the problems associated with the development and administration of these novel gene-based therapies that demonstrate negative efficacy and in some cases, a class-switch from neutralizing to tolerizing antibodies rendering the individual completely unprotected from SARS?

I thought that you were concerned about good science? I would imagine that you are concerned about the well-being of people as well. But when you describe the AE situation in the context of modRNA-LNP products like this:

side effects of mRNA vaccines can be described easily: the only side observed effect whennusing mRNA vaccines were heart muscle inflammations in 13 (Pfizer Biontech) or 29 patient (Moderna) per million applied doses. All the other less severe severe side effects (headache, etc) were in the range of 1000 reports per million jabs

it seems you may not be telling a complete story. You’re right, it is easy to describe, but not in the way that you describe it. May I suggest the following: This platform induces harm by means of immunological dysregulation and because there is so much inter-vial variability due to poor GMPs (and handling), it is impossible to predict which harms will ensue on an individual basis.

All that we know to date based on clinical data, all-cause mortality data, insurance databases and pharmacovigilance databases is that the COVID shots based on the modRNA-LNP technology demonstrably induce harm.

The COVID shots are ALL risk, and no benefit.

Even the legacy media knows that the COVID shots don’t work. In fact, and I find it very odd that you claim to “have no acces to the VAERS database data, because the download of the VAERSDataCSVS.zip file from the canadian website remained unzippable.”, anyone with basic thumb skills has access to VAERS data. These data are publicly available and easily downloadable on the VAERS website. Even I, a “middle author who has listed many preprints on their orcid account but has only published 2 published paper on her field of expertise”, can access it! As middle and unqualified in your eyes as I am. And when one does download this data, it is easy to parse out the Canadian entries because they are labelled as originating from Canada as part of the Non-domestic data set using the SPLTTYPE variable. If you had actually read any of my “middle author” publications or even our paper properly, you would know exactly what my methodology is, and would have been able to reproduce it.

You can’t shit on a paper without backing up your corn, Rolf. Even if it’s non-GMO corn. You just can’t. And to boot, we do in fact suggest in our recent publication a possible correlation between ori DNA and AEs from VAERS data, but with much modica of respect for reproduction, and I quote:

Our exploratory analysis of the relationship between the residual DNA content and SAEs reported to VAERS is preliminary and limited in sample size but warrants confirmation by examining many more lots and vials. This preliminary analysis appears to show a correlation between the adverse events reported for each lot and the levels of DNA, especially in the context of the ori. More testing of vials from other independent laboratories, including prospective long-term monitoring, is required to confirm our results and confirm whether a correlation exists.

We know this is the start. But that’s the point. We wrote that we need to reproduce these results in the context of more vials, and to test the hypothesis that they may be a correlation between DNA levels and AEs - especially cancers - from the VAERS pharmacovigilance database, or others.

Now just yesterday, November 22, 2025, poor Rolf went on the defensive in a post he made on the Blue Sky platform.

I am not on this platform and know nothing of it except for the fact that on X, a screenshot of his post on Blue Sky was posted by Fred Stalder.

He wrote:

My silent fight against fake science

Let’s break this down.

Silent fight? Really. Well, I guess you’re right, aren’t you? You did try to keep your name out of handing over your review of our Autoimmunity-published paper to Retraction Watch, didn’t you? The only problem was that you forgot there’s something called metadata. It was easy to find out who authored the attached pdf document that was sent to us by Retraction Watch, along with a claim that they’d been given your review. They told us the author of the review was the same person as the author of the pdf. It wasn’t hard to make the connection.

Whoopsie. I guess Retraction Watch messed up, didn’t they? No problem, they fired back a defense piece right away. I’m sure you’re covered. They deleted the metadata when they re-posted the pdf details in their article. They also published you review which makes me glad because now everyone can see how you began your “peer review” with questioning the scientific integrity of the authors with baseless and even false claims, likely in a attempt to discredit us even before you’d read our paper. I only wish that Retraction Watch would publish OUR responses as well. Funny how one-sided these “arguments” are.

For someone who claims be a silent fighter, you sure do raise a stink post-publication. Retraction Watch wrote that you were “very upset,” that your recommendation against publication was not abided by, by the publisher. Are you simply sore about the fact that your “criticisms” were over-ruled by a balanced force? What is the problem here? It happens, my friend. You can’t always get what you want. Our mothers and fathers taught us this in youth, if we were lucky.

The editor and publisher weighed the pros and cons, read the reviews and the corrections made by us as authors, and decided in a balanced way to publish the paper, despite your alleged objections. This is life, my friend. You don’t have to like it. If you truly have a problem with our protocol then simply apply it to your own protocol to prove us wrong. It would take you an hour and no cost. “Just run your EtOH precipitation on a 10bp ladder and show us the yields before and after precipitation on Qubit or a gel. This is 60 minutes of work and there are reams of literature on DNA purification kits that make this fragment bias very clear.”

Fake science? Really?

For those who don’t know about sequencing genomes, take it from me: it would be very hard to fake the sequencing of a laboratory-prepared piece of DNA with a sequencer. It would be even harder to try to fake this in the in-tandem context of 2 different and completely separate quantitation techniques namely, qPCR and Qubit. We are not hacks, my friend. Kevin has built sequencers. He literally wrote the book on this technology. He is independent - not noosed to any organization such that he is “not able” to speak and/or has to uphold some kind of dialogue push-up bra to keep the drug-boobs perky for pharma.

No my friend, we are not hacks. I indeed am an expert in many fields and have many publications and more importantly, am an exceedingly ethical person with no ties to deep-pocketed individuals or agencies. I study what is interesting to me, and I’ve been swept up in this COVID scandal - almost against my will - because my background makes me an expert, and also, because I have compassion for others’ suffering. What I have seen and heard in the past 5 years is demonstrably anti-science. Anti-human. Anti-progress. Have you seen the following plot generated from raw VAERS data?

How do you explain this anomaly in VAERS? Do you understand that VAERS is under-reported and that each report is a human being who took a vaccine?

But I digress.

Fake science. Sure. How about how natural immunity was made to be mythical? How about how the fact that the concept of vaccination has been co-opted into some singular antibody type assay requirement? How about how vaccine efficacy (VE) is - by definition - based only on the Relative Risk Reduction and not the Absolute risk Reduction or Number Needed to Treat?

Talk about fake science. You need to aim your guns elsewhere, my friend. Because, you’re right, there is a plethora of fake science around, but it is NOT being generated by us.

We are merely trying to get down to the bottom of a cesspool of actual misinformation. We are merely challenging doctrine. We are merely doing due diligence where the manufacturers and regulatory bodies clearly “missed out”. For whatever reason. No problem guys. Just stop lying and everything will work out. We got your backs.

We are nerds. We love what we do. We are driven by our hearts. Not by profit, and not by greed. We abide by the rules of Mother Nature and God: what makes sense is probably ‘right’.

I am truly confounded by what I am faced with in the second decade of my life and that it could possibly be so misguided and perhaps even malevolent.

I thought we were better than this.

Stay tuned for the certain next episode of “The Daze of Their Lies”!