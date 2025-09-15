Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

Keith S
1d

as usual , I READ THE WHOLE DOCUMENT - STUDIED IT TOO AND AS USUAL I WILL NOW DISPERSE IT TO AT LEAST TWO HUNDRED OF MY CONTACTS...WHICH IS WHAT IVE DONE TO ALMOST...EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOUR PUBLICATIONS - WE FIGHT ON HARDER TO DESTROY THIS EVIL - THANK YOU JESSICA

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
1d

There are some who say genetic integration of foreign DNA in those vials can't happen because no integrase enzymes are present. They forget that when cell division occurs, the nuclear membrane is dissolved. Any DNA contaminants in the cytoplasm, especially smaller ones, can easily become integrated if they closely match segments of the genome. It's not just mRNA shots plagued by DNA fragments. It has also been a problem for many decades with childhood vaccines that use human fetal cell lines to propagate the injected materials. There will always be human DNA fragments in these childhood shots (allowable by FDA regulatory standards not closely monitored) that can integrate into the injected human because they closely match. Once this happens, it will be a part of that cell line for the rest of the child's life. The implications of this are profound when regulation of key genes is lost, creating genomic instability, predisposing the child to chronic disease with no way to reverse it.

