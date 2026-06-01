Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ralph's avatar
Ralph
3h

Amazing how long it took for others to understand the scientific fact and logic that Jessica had back then already!

Reply
Share
Eva's avatar
Eva
4h

Fascinating and very clearly explain thank you …and love your dolphin!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture