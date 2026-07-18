Thanks to the stealthy and incredibly consistent and persistent Scoops McGoo, we have access to newly “unredacted” Health Canada documents that reveal that Pfizer indeed took these regulators by surprise.

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A complaint was filed against Health Canada that “alleged” that they had improperly withheld information in a previous ATIP release. The did. And they still are withholding information.

The complaint was found to be well founded by the Information Commissioner of Canada, Caroline Maynard.

Scoops has written this up here.

To those of you who follow me and have seen some of my presentations, I’ve shared Scoop’s work in many places around the world over the past few years: in Japan before parliamentarians, in the Netherlands at the Back to the Future conference, and as part of my testimony for the National Citizens’ Inquiry (I have testified many times), to name a few. I’ve been doing the rounds trying to get the word out - not only about the DNA contamination (SV40 promoter/enhancer) issue - but also about the fact that regulators have known about this since we disclosed it to them years ago.

N.B. DNA contamination (enhancing the robustness of the DNA digestion step) was always a known problem being mitigated by regulators (EMA).

Recap

Excessive levels of DNA have been found in every COVID “vaccine” vial tested to date around the world. These contamination events are the by-products of manufacturing and occurred because of ACTIVE poor selection of both reagents and tests.

Fact: The enzymes meant to chew up the DNA (used to synthesize the nucleoside-modified mRNA) were poorly selected.

This resulted in leaving behind RNA:DNA hybrids. This was entirely predictable in that during synthesis of the nucleoside-modified mRNA encoding spike, the DNA template for the spike gene could hybridize to the newly-synthesized complementary nucleoside-modified mRNA. Once this hybridization event took place, specific enzymes (DNases) like DNase-XT would be required to “break them up” since traditional enzymes like DNase-I are known not to work on hybrids.

The assays used to detect residual DNA at the end of the production process were poorly selected.

Kevin McKernan explains in excellent detail in the video embedded in his substack article how and why this happened (click on photo for link) and questions pertaining to why the spike assay was not used to detect DNA.

Charlotte Kuperwasser asks about the biological fate of this foreign DNA introduced to the cytosol of cells in her excellent article published by the Brownstone Institute.

One might expect data collected on whether RNA:DNA hybrid byproducts are being systematically measured, or what happens to LNP-encapsulated DNA fragments after they are delivered into cells. It would be expected that data exists related to whether the DNA persists in tissues, or whether it interacts with or integrates in the human genome.

We know that the regulators have known about these specific problems for years now (at least since since the end of 2023) because we told them, and we have ATIP-ed documents revealing some their conversations relating to the DNA (SV40) contamination issue.

EMA to FDA: Have you taken any action?

(Thank you to Noé Chartier as well!)

A Health Canada representative states that the SV40 fragment is inactive and has no functional role. Stating that the SV40 promoter/enhancer has “no functional role” - as a foreign DNA contaminant sourced from a gene therapy plasmid - was always a condescending lie.

Should the sequence have been disclosed to us? Should our analysis have been done earlier?

Finally, we are presented with some of the omitted details as requested by the Information Commissioner, thanks to Scoops McGoo.

An investigation to determine if in fact SV40 was present was done by a BLAST analysis. As far as has been revealed, they have not sequenced vials on their own, which one would imagine would be item #1 on their “to-do” list. Nonetheless, as the Results show:

Sequence alignment revealed that both [redacted] and [redacted] contain a tandem double repeat of the SV40 enhancer.

See Appendix 2 for detailed alignment data.

We would if we could.

These BLAST findings are presented as an Issue. Yes. Yes it is an Issue. It was an issue when millions of people around the world were coerced under threat of job less to inject themselves with these DNA contaminated experimental products.

The SV40 promoter is present on all plasmids used to manufacture all lots of COMIRNATY and COMIRNATY Original & Omicron BA.5/BA.5 released onto the Canadian market and was not previously disclosed by Pfizer.

They formulate an Objective:

To determine the best course of action to address the presence of the SV40 promoter in Pfizer plasmids.

So the question is: What will they do now and will they inform the public about this nucleic acid bungle?

Let’s recap again

Millions of Canadian citizens were FORCED to repeat inject themselves with experimental “vaccines” that contain a nuclear targeting sequence originating from a gene therapy plasmid for use in lab context only.

WE - the citizen scientists - discovered DNA contamination.

WE apprised the regulators.

WE continue to be mocked and de-platformed for disclosing solid, science-backed evidence.

And now, after 2 years and demands for the Information Commissioner to order SV40 disclosure, Health Canada only partially complies.

Sequence alignment revealed that both [redacted] and [redacted] contain a tandem double repeat of the SV40 enhancer.

I simply cannot believe that this is what we get as tax-paying citizens.

Unwarranted force. Unconstitutional/unethical coercion. Truckloads of money shifting into greedy hands. Unnecessary loss. Unnecessary death.

So much disinformation along the way.

You're not going to -- you're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.

And in the end, it is WE - the people - who have to do the jobs of these over-paid regulators and gate-keepers to expose the truth. Years after the fact, when so many lives have been devastated and not a single person has been held to account for this destruction, we are still “begging” for answers. And solutions. There are so many studies left undone because we have been “fringe scientist-ed”, for years.

It is time for a reckoning.

THIS SIMPLY IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH.

We - THE PEOPLE - deserve better than this.

I hereby demand accountability and compensation for lives lost.

We already have more than sufficient evidence of harms and pharmaceutical company fraud. Therefore, as part of your stated Objective to determine the best course of action regarding the presence of the SV40 promoter in Pfizer plasmids, I move to launch a formal inquiry into whether Pfizer and Moderna intentionally deceived regulators.