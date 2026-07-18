Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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The Man’s Child's avatar
The Man’s Child
12h

Yes, it is an ISSUE!

Many thanks for not giving up on this.

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DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD's avatar
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
8h

Dear Dr. Rose,

I saw your recent piece on the Health Canada documents and the persistent RNA:DNA hybrids, and it immediately struck me how perfectly this validates the physical constraints I mapped out in the manuscript you reviewed in your “When DNA and RNA Trip” post.

When you noted that traditional enzymes like DNase I are effectively “blind” to these specific hybrids, it highlighted the exact real-world biochemical consequence of modifying the nucleotide architecture. By substituting canonical uracil for N1-methylpseudouridine, the manufacturing process shifts local electron density and alters the anisotropic electrostatic landscape of the resulting hybrid helix. Enzymes like DNase I rely on precise electrostatic docking and conformational flexibility; this alteration hyper-stabilizes the hybrid and changes its polarization gradients, functionally locking standard clearance enzymes out.

Your regulatory findings show the macro-level consequence of the micro-level physical rules we’ve been discussing. It seems the very modifications engineered to stabilize the synthetic mRNA had the cascading, predictable effect of making its synthesis byproducts electromagnetically unrecognizable to standard industrial clearance enzymes.

Best regards,

Daniel

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