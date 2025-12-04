New discovery about VAERS variable CAGE_MO
If it is interpreted as fractions of months - not years - EVERYTHING changes!
I was under the impression that a field entry of 0.3 in the CAGE_MO variable in VAERS indicated an infant of ~4 months old: 0.3 of a year. But apparently, I could have been wrong.
Apparently, the
CAGE_MO field could be intended to represent the age in months. However, for infants less than one month old, the age could be recorded in days or weeks and then converted to a decimal month format.
The most common interpretation of a decimal value like 0.3 in
CAGE_MO is that it represents 0 years and 0.3 of a month.
But, since a month is approximately 30.44 days, 0.3 months is approximately 9 days (0.3 * 30.44 days).
Therefore, a value of 0.3 in
CAGE_MO is used to represent an infant who is less than one month old (i.e., a newborn).
This changes EVERYTHING. With respect to infant data - which is exceedingly important when considering vaccines administered at birth such as the Hepatitis B vaccine - there are A LOT of emergent safety signals in VAERS.
Here is a chart that shows all of the infant deaths in VAERS from 1990-2025 for all vaccines combined.
There are 1097 reports of death of infants less than a week old. Distribution of CAGE_MO (0.0 - 1.0) for All VAERS Death Reports (1990-2025) is shown and examines the distribution of the raw
CAGE_MO field for ALL death reports in the VAERS database, regardless of the vaccine.
If we go deeper and look into Hepatitis B shots, we get a clearer picture of the effects of injecting babies at birth with respect to deaths. This chart displays HepB Death Reports by Age in Days (0-30 Days).
Now are these caused by the HepB vaccine? It’s hasn’t been proven but temporality data sure does paint a clear picture as shown in the next chart. This next chart displays the frequency distribution of reports across the discrete time-to-onset bins (NUMDAYS) for infants who got the HepB shots.
When the deaths are considered for all infants in the first 8 weeks of life by age, the picture becomes even more clear. At 1 week of age, there are 1,023 reports of death in VAERS in the context of the HepB vaccines. This bar chart shows the count (frequency) of reports across discrete age bins (Weeks old).
I need to confirm this finding but regardless, there are many reports of death in temporal proximity to HepB vaccines in infants and small children. Considering HepB is a sexually-transmitted disease and there is such a thing as “education”, there is no point in subjecting infants - and especially newborns - to real emergent harms as demonstrated in VAERS.
These charts below paint very different pictures of death reports in VAERS for infants and this is extremely important when considering birth dose vaccines like Hepatitis B.
The number of reports of infant deaths less than 1 month old are lost when the data is represented in months. If the
CAGE_MO field were treated as an integer, all reports with a value greater than 0.0 but less than 1.0 would be incorrectly rounded down to 0.0, effectively losing the temporal information that places them at Day 1, Day 6, Day 9, etc.
The number of death reports where the critical fine-grained age information would be lost if the floating-point precision of
CAGE_MO was ignored is: N = 72 in the specific context of reports of death in infants under 2 years for Hepatitis B vaccines.
Extremely relevant for today's proceedings in DC. Please pass it to the powers that be! Amazing information.
This afternoon shortly before 5 PM Eastern time on CNN a doctor was being interviewed about the hepatitis B vaccine and CNN flashed up a bit of info showing in 1991 before the vaccine was implemented on day one of life there were approximately 20,000 cases of hep B and in 2025 it reported only 20 cases of hep B. So they are only talking about cases and no mention of any deaths from the vaccine, yet you and Albert have uncovered data in VAERS showing over 1000 deaths and of course that's probably an under reporting.
As a side note when my daughter was born in 1996 before we left the hospital we were told that she was given the hep B vaccine the same day she was born and we were stunned because no one told us ahead of time and it was never mentioned to us that it was going to be given. I questioned why it was given since hep B is only transmitted by blood products and sexual activity and I was told by the doctor that it was to head off the anticipated epidemic of hep B in adolescents experimenting with sex. Of course we know that the immunity from that one shot does not last that long or it's not very strong 12 or 15 years later. I do not think she was given a booster shot later on . My son was born four years earlier and never received the vaccine at birth nor later as he grew up.