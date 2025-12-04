Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Petra's avatar
Dr. Petra
21h

Extremely relevant for today's proceedings in DC. Please pass it to the powers that be! Amazing information.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jessica Rose and others
George Sirianni's avatar
George Sirianni
19h

This afternoon shortly before 5 PM Eastern time on CNN a doctor was being interviewed about the hepatitis B vaccine and CNN flashed up a bit of info showing in 1991 before the vaccine was implemented on day one of life there were approximately 20,000 cases of hep B and in 2025 it reported only 20 cases of hep B. So they are only talking about cases and no mention of any deaths from the vaccine, yet you and Albert have uncovered data in VAERS showing over 1000 deaths and of course that's probably an under reporting.

As a side note when my daughter was born in 1996 before we left the hospital we were told that she was given the hep B vaccine the same day she was born and we were stunned because no one told us ahead of time and it was never mentioned to us that it was going to be given. I questioned why it was given since hep B is only transmitted by blood products and sexual activity and I was told by the doctor that it was to head off the anticipated epidemic of hep B in adolescents experimenting with sex. Of course we know that the immunity from that one shot does not last that long or it's not very strong 12 or 15 years later. I do not think she was given a booster shot later on . My son was born four years earlier and never received the vaccine at birth nor later as he grew up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jessica Rose · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture