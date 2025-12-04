I was under the impression that a field entry of 0.3 in the CAGE_MO variable in VAERS indicated an infant of ~4 months old: 0.3 of a year. But apparently, I could have been wrong.

Apparently, the CAGE_MO field could be intended to represent the age in months. However, for infants less than one month old, the age could be recorded in days or weeks and then converted to a decimal month format.

The most common interpretation of a decimal value like 0.3 in CAGE_MO is that it represents 0 years and 0.3 of a month.

But, since a month is approximately 30.44 days, 0.3 months is approximately 9 days (0.3 * 30.44 days).

Therefore, a value of 0.3 in CAGE_MO is used to represent an infant who is less than one month old (i.e., a newborn).

This changes EVERYTHING. With respect to infant data - which is exceedingly important when considering vaccines administered at birth such as the Hepatitis B vaccine - there are A LOT of emergent safety signals in VAERS.

Here is a chart that shows all of the infant deaths in VAERS from 1990-2025 for all vaccines combined.

There are 1097 reports of death of infants less than a week old. Distribution of CAGE_MO (0.0 - 1.0) for All VAERS Death Reports (1990-2025) is shown and examines the distribution of the raw CAGE_MO field for ALL death reports in the VAERS database, regardless of the vaccine.

If we go deeper and look into Hepatitis B shots, we get a clearer picture of the effects of injecting babies at birth with respect to deaths. This chart displays HepB Death Reports by Age in Days (0-30 Days).

Now are these caused by the HepB vaccine? It’s hasn’t been proven but temporality data sure does paint a clear picture as shown in the next chart. This next chart displays the frequency distribution of reports across the discrete time-to-onset bins (NUMDAYS) for infants who got the HepB shots.

When the deaths are considered for all infants in the first 8 weeks of life by age, the picture becomes even more clear. At 1 week of age, there are 1,023 reports of death in VAERS in the context of the HepB vaccines. This bar chart shows the count (frequency) of reports across discrete age bins (Weeks old).

I need to confirm this finding but regardless, there are many reports of death in temporal proximity to HepB vaccines in infants and small children. Considering HepB is a sexually-transmitted disease and there is such a thing as “education”, there is no point in subjecting infants - and especially newborns - to real emergent harms as demonstrated in VAERS.

These charts below paint very different pictures of death reports in VAERS for infants and this is extremely important when considering birth dose vaccines like Hepatitis B.

The number of reports of infant deaths less than 1 month old are lost when the data is represented in months. If the CAGE_MO field were treated as an integer, all reports with a value greater than 0.0 but less than 1.0 would be incorrectly rounded down to 0.0, effectively losing the temporal information that places them at Day 1, Day 6, Day 9, etc.