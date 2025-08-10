So the next level of ruining the human being has begun. According to a recent article in the BBC, some person at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology was given 10 million dollars by the Wellcome Trust to start making new designer DNA. Because, our DNA is such a crap shoot. What does God know anyway? If you didn’t know, the Wellcome Trust “frequently collaborates with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on global health initiatives”.

In their 2024 annual report, they write the following:

Strategic partnerships: We forged significant collaborations with the Novo Nordisk Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others, enhancing our ability to tackle shared global health challenges effectively.

I love how they use the word strategic. It’s accurate. Strategically preying on human beings to ensure that no one actually gets real health care or care at all. Sorry guys, but this is the truth. And if you actually looked only at how old folks homes and “care facilities” run, and the MAID rates in Canada, you’d have to admit that there is no care in most care facilities and our elders are being left on ice floes to die.

The research has been taboo until now because of concerns it could lead to designer babies or unforeseen changes for future generations.

Taboo? I would go with different words. Words like: Insane and Unnecessary. You can always count on these benevolent Ghates-collaborative organizations to virtue signal their way into convincing “scientists” into believing that this is for some “greater good”.

[The] World's largest medical charity, the Wellcome Trust, has given an initial £10m to start the project and says it has the potential to do more good than harm by accelerating treatments for many incurable diseases. Dr Julian Sale, of the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, who is part of the project, told BBC News the research was the next giant leap in biology. "The sky is the limit. We are looking at therapies that will improve people's lives as they age, that will lead to healthier aging with less disease as they get older. [1]

Yeah. Sure. They sure do care about our elders. If you cared about our elders and healthier aging, you’d promote healthy lifestyles in youth. At the very least. Not bludgeoning the human genome.

So what are their plans?

"We are looking to use this approach to generate disease-resistant cells we can use to repopulate damaged organs, for example in the liver and the heart, even the immune system," he said. [1]

Read on…

The scientists' first aim is to develop ways of building ever larger blocks of human DNA, up to the point when they have synthetically constructed a human chromosome. These contain the genes that govern our development, repair and maintenance. These can then be studied and experimented on to learn more about how genes and DNA regulate our bodies. Many diseases occur when these genes go wrong so the studies could lead to better treatments, according to Prof Matthew Hurles, director of the Wellcome Sanger Insititute which sequenced the largest proportion of the Human Genome. "Building DNA from scratch allows us to test out how DNA really works and test out new theories, because currently we can only really do that by tweaking DNA in DNA that already exists in living systems".

Yeah. There might be a reason for that you hubristic eedjut.

Professor Prof Bill Earnshaw of Edinburgh University throws some intelligence into the conversation. He says:

"The genie is out of the bottle," he told BBC News. "We could have a set of restrictions now, but if an organisation who has access to appropriate machinery decided to start synthesising anything, I don't think we could stop them."

Pretty sobering sentiment, no? An organization like say, the Wellcome Trust?

It’s unreal how the defense sounds just like it always does from these narcissistic and hubristic people.

"This technology is going to be developed one day, so by doing it now we are at least trying to do it in as responsible a way as possible and to confront the ethical and moral questions in as upfront way as possible".

It’s like the old argument, well China’s gonna do it so gotta do it first because they’re gonna do it and we’ll be the winners. Barf. It’s like the old war-machine paranoia idea all over again except in the context of genetics and it’s all based on “assumptions” that absolutely do not necessarily have any grounding in reality. But, it’s GENETICS.

I am so tired of the arrogance of man. Why can’t he simply marvel at his magnificence and throw all energy and funding into maintaining the original design by optimizing it with strategies aimed at actually optimizing health and longevity? Why does it always have to involve “trying to fix us”? We are perfect as we are.

We are being held in some cage of mental and physical restraint and it is making us ill. Imbalances of hormones from endocrine disruptors in everything we eat and drink, chemicals - including forever chemicals - from pesticides and herbicides permeating our bodies without our consent, questionable spraying being done every day to infiltrate the air, soil and water, and “vaccines” with no appropriate controls or functionality being injected from birth? These things are all inducing epigenetic changes. We don’t need to experiment on, or alter our genomes: we need to stop inducing epigenetic changes that are making us all ‘dis-eased’.

