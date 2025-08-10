Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
6hEdited

Absolutely - " perfect as we are". Well said. And we have a right to remain as we are. We need no "improvement" we are not, as God created us, any health''threat" to others. This pernicious "logic" is simply a license to print money and kill us with impunity. All vaccination is murderous money making idolatry, a direct threat to our freedom, and must be recognized as such and banned by clear constitution level legislation; but I fear legislators are too stupid and corrupt (or both) to act outside drug pusher's devilish propaganda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
6h

Isn't Wellcome Trust the official holder of all the documents and history of eugenics? I do believe they are. Funny their obsession with preserving all that for us, good chaps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Rose
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture