Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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curiouslyabsent's avatar
curiouslyabsent
7h

Is it safe to assume that somewhere at Pfizer, Moderna and the DofD there must be piles of animal research data that would confirm that all these negative outcomes were known about BEFORE the vaccines were hoisted on the general public? Why aren't we seeing those kinds of basic questions put forward by anyone in Washington or the media? Why has no one ever been confronted anyone about the bait-and-switch with Process 1 versus Process 2 refinement? What does their pre-human trial data reveal about the difference in negative outcome between the two processes? I know we'll never get these kinds of answers, I just hope to continue to avoid any and all mRNA injectables these monsters continue to push on us

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Armin Koroknay's avatar
Armin Koroknay
7h

Brilliant article. Did Not Know that you Are also Masters in autoimmunity. But as I learned with my microbiome Mikroskope and in 5000 HLA-B27 transgenic autoimmune ancylosing spondylitis mixe Models microbes Are always a useful cause of any autoimmunity as the immune System is Not stupid. We found Spike Gene Transfected aspergillus and candida in vaccinated and non vaccinated people, even cancer from Spike fungi in non vaccinated. So ist much more simple than autoimmunity. Irun Cohen was Not Right. Real autoimmunity would mean that our immune System is stupid. It is not. You always find a causative microbe expanding too much in the Body. Because of toxins.

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