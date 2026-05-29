A new paper was just published in Cell entitled: A causal link between autoantibodies and neurological symptoms in long COVID. It was published on May 28, 2026 by a group at Yale and prove that molecular mimicry was always a problem with respect to the spike protein. These published lab confirmations push the biowarfare (as opposed to biodefense) buttons in me, and in light of these findings, acknowledgement by the “authorities” who continue to cover up the truth behind the SARS-2/COVID story is NOT AVOIDABLE. Early acknowledgement of numerous published findings from years ago could have been followed by immediate treatment (Edogawa-McCairn Protocol) to prevent long-term damage in millions.

People have been treated like cattle to be slaughtered with impunity - like casualties of some private bio war - and those responsible for continuing to allow this barbaric behaviour of human beings are as responsible as those who started it all.

Here’s what the authors found.

“Long COVID” can involve antibody generation directed at self (we call these autoantibodies/autoimmunity) that specifically target nerves, the brain, and blood vessels. After testing patient antibodies against thousands of human proteins for autoantibody effects, the most striking observation they made was that these antibodies are extra aggressive against a specific human protein. This specific protein called MED20 (Mediator Complex Subunit 20) is really important because it’s part of a large mediator complex inside our cells that helps turn genes on and off. Basically, it acts like a control switch for how cells read their DNA and make proteins. Kind of important, no? People with mutations in the MED20 gene are associated with basal ganglia degeneration and brain atrophy.

Since the antibodies from the people in the study showed stronger activity against MED20, this would inevitably cause the immune system to attack healthy tissues more than normal. Furthermore, when they passed the human autoantibodies into mice, the mice developed pain and fatigue-like symptoms - similar to what humans report.

Not only that, but the worse the mouse symptoms were, the worse the patient’s pain. The level of pain-related behavior in the mice closely matched how much chronic pain the original patients were experiencing so it’s not a stretch to conclude that the autoantibodies are directly contributing to these symptoms.

Figure 1: Graphical abstract: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S009286742600509X

It frustrates me to no end that I have written countless articles on molecular mimicry due to homologous peptides known to be present in the spike protein, but apparently to deaf ears. I am not alone in my conclusions at all. Open-source bioinformatics tools have existed for a long time and are extremely easy to use. Anyone designing a gene-based pro-drug meant to be forced into billions of people should have used ALL OF THEM to rule out potential amyloidogenic proteins and proteins with homology to human proteins that might lead to autoimmunity.

This paper entitled Molecular Mimicry Map (3M) of SARS-CoV-2: Prediction of potentially immunopathogenic SARS-CoV-2 epitopes via a novel immunoinformatic approach, has been sitting (and rotting) on the bioRxiv preprint server since November 12, 2020. There’s simply no excuse for any of this to be happening. We have the resources, the minds and the technology to not only heal people, but to prevent them from being damaged in the first place at the hands of “public health”.

Here are just a few of the articles I have written over the years for posterity.

This new study makes the Edogawa-McCairn Protocol even more relevant, and it is important to make it available to anyone who wants to try it, especially those who are suffering badly. Although it is an experimental protocol (for now), it has demonstrated roaring success in 17 people to date, including for a dear friend of mine Charles Rixey (a “vaccine” -injured U.S. Marine), and many more are lining up for this treatment.

It is being done at Edogawa Hospital in Japan and it involves Double Filtration Plasmapheresis (DFPP) to filter out harmful autoantibodies, spike protein, and amyloid-like microclots from the blood. It is followed by infusions of dental pulp stem cell-derived growth factors to reduce inflammation and promote recovery in patients with severe injury.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a board-certified doctor in Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine, is trying to bring this protocol to the U.S. so that people who can’t afford a ticket to Japan may have access to this treatment. IRBs pending. More hoops to jump through while people suffer - all in the name of “public health”.

Early acknowledgement and treatment could have prevented long-term damage in millions and I don’t know about you guys, but I don’t need some strange idea of an authority figure to give me permission to do what I want to do with my body or to heal myself as I see fit, especially considering that all of these authority-figure impositions and rules and regulations seem to be very counter-indicative to actual health and longevity.

I hope that many more human beings now realize that the only true authority is the self.

Stay tuned.