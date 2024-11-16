NCI-hosted roundtable with Jessica Rose, Byram Bridle and Sabine Hazan
We will demystify the modified mRNA and saRNA technologies
The National Citizen’s Inquiry will platform me and Byram Bridle and Sabine Hazan in a fantastic roundtable event where we will discuss the modified mRNA-LNP and the self-amplifying RNA-LNP technologies in plain english so that you can understand why the former was a big ongoing mistake, and the latter is a potential disaster waiting to happen if we let it proceed, in my opinion. We phrase our concerns as scientific questions and implore policy-makers and collegial scientists, lawyers and doctors to help us get them answered before we make another big mistake.
THIS IS THE MUST-WATCH OF THE SEASON!
Event Details:
Date: November 21, 2024
Time: 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST
In preparation for the event, we invite you to revisit the testimonies given by each of our guests. Watch their testimony and read and share their transcripts:
Dr. Jessica Rose: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-jessica-rose-2/ and https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/vancouver-testimony24/
Dr. Byram Bridle: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/vancouver-testimony24/
Dr. Sabine Hazan: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/witness/dr-sabine-hazan-may-31-2024-regina-saskatchewan/
Note: the Vancouver testimony pages are under construction by our volunteer team. Please see the time-stamps and search through the full day videos to watch the individual testimonies.
Where to Tune In: You can watch this exciting discussion on multiple platforms, including:
Twitter/X: x.com/NCICanada
Rumble: rumble.com/user/ncicanada
NCI Live Webpage: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live
Save the date, Thursday November 21st, at 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST, and join us for this profound dialogue. Share this announcement with your friends and family. This information is extremely important to share.
Hope to see you there!
