The National Citizen’s Inquiry will platform me and Byram Bridle and Sabine Hazan in a fantastic roundtable event where we will discuss the modified mRNA-LNP and the self-amplifying RNA-LNP technologies in plain english so that you can understand why the former was a big ongoing mistake, and the latter is a potential disaster waiting to happen if we let it proceed, in my opinion. We phrase our concerns as scientific questions and implore policy-makers and collegial scientists, lawyers and doctors to help us get them answered before we make another big mistake.

THIS IS THE MUST-WATCH OF THE SEASON!

Event Details:

Date: November 21, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST

In preparation for the event, we invite you to revisit the testimonies given by each of our guests. Watch their testimony and read and share their transcripts:

Note: the Vancouver testimony pages are under construction by our volunteer team. Please see the time-stamps and search through the full day videos to watch the individual testimonies.

Where to Tune In: You can watch this exciting discussion on multiple platforms, including:

Save the date, Thursday November 21st, at 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST, and join us for this profound dialogue. Share this announcement with your friends and family. This information is extremely important to share.

Hope to see you there!