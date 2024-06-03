Share this postNational Citizen's Inquiry #2jessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNational Citizen's Inquiry #2Live session from May 30, 2024Jessica RoseJun 03, 202454Share this postNational Citizen's Inquiry #2jessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareHere is a Rumble link to the video version of my National Citizen’s Inquiry testimony from yesterday. 54Share this postNational Citizen's Inquiry #2jessicar.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5Share
Your presentation was excellent and much appreciated by the residents of Saskatchewan and Canada. Thank you so much.
Awesome! Will be adding this and other new testimony to our NCI pages soon https://www.theylied.ca/nci/
Thanks for everything you are doing Jessica!
.
TheyLied. Join the campaign to Take Action and Raise Public Awareness at
www.TheyLied.ca
.
Video
https://theylied.substack.com/p/theylied-time-for-action-and-raising
.
Raise Public Awareness
https://theylied.ca/SpreadTheWord.shtml
.
Take Action
https://theylied.ca/TakeAction.shtml
.