Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist's avatar
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
2d

Yup. USP doesn't spend time or energy on these things unless there is a need. Great write up.

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1 reply by Jessica Rose
The Man’s Child's avatar
The Man’s Child
1d

Your reports and analytics are very important to some of us who aren't fluent in the technical terminology. I wouldn't know where else to get this type of information. Most folks with your expertise have little patience with us. Many thanks for educating us.

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