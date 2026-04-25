This article discusses the importance and relevance of an upcoming United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Webinar (USP) webinar focusing on mycoplasma contamination in the biomanufacturing sector. You can sign up and I implore you to do this.

Let’s get some background on the go first.

What is Mycoplasma?

Mycoplasma is a genus of bacteria that are among the smallest self-replicating organisms and can be parasitic or saprotrophic. They are unique because they lack a cell wall, making them inherently resistant to antibiotics like penicillin and cephalosporins that target cell wall synthesis.

History of Mycoplasma

In 1898, two French scientists, E. Nocard and E.R. Roux, discovered pleomorphic (shape-shifting) organisms from the pleural (lung-related) fluid of cattle suffering from pleuropneumonia. These organisms, initially called Pleuropneumonia-Like Organisms (PPLO) or “Jokers of the plant kingdom,” were placed under the genus Mycoplasma by Polish-French microbiologist Julien Nowak in 1929.

All such organisms are now classified as Mycoplasma or Mollicutes-like organisms (MLOs). Mycoplasmas infect a wide range of animals (including dogs, sheep, mice, and humans) and plants (such as potato, corn, and brinjal) and are commonly found in soil, sewage water, plants, and animals.

They are often described as “bacteria with their coats off”. They exhibit heterotrophic nutrition, with most species being parasitic because they cannot synthesize essential growth factors. They are facultative anaerobes and demonstrate highly complex metabolic behavior despite their simple structure.

Because they are so small and pleomorphic, they can pass through bacteriological filters, distinguishing them from typical bacteria. Although they can multiply in cell-free (abiotic) media containing sterols, they are not viruses.

You can skip this part if you’re convinced that mycoplasma are not viruses.

Mycoplasma vs. Virus - They Both Get Through Small Filters

A while back I taught a course as part of James Lyons Weiler’s IPAK-EDU courses. My goal was to help the general public learn new things on the subject matter of immunology, viral dynamics and data analysis. It’s not currently up on the website as a series of video lectures, but I will post a couple of slides here from the first lecture which was entitled “What are viruses?”

A contentious topic these days, no? So many people believe that viruses don’t exist, and since I had a feeling that some of these people might been in attendance for my lecture, I decided to go deep into the history of virus “discovery” and viral detection from a scientific point of view and present it as such.

Virus Quantification

Viruses are replicating microorganisms that are among the smallest forms of obligate intracellular “life”. They are parasitic, meaning they need hosts to “reproduce”, and can be DNA or RNA type. In one of my first lecture slides, I show some electron microscopic images of various viruses - from Ebola to HIV. Pretty.

“Viruses” (not-so-named at the time) were first discovered in 1892 by Russian microbiologist Dmitry I. Ivanovsky. Something was infecting tobacco plants, but the culprit infectious agent was not a bacterium. Ivanovsky came to this conclusion because after filtering the liquid/juice from the leaves of diseased tobacco plants through a bacteriological filter that retained all bacteria, the filtered fluid (filtrate) was still capable of inducing the same pathology in healthy plants indicating the presence of something much smaller than a bacterium.

Ivanovsky thought that a bacterial toxin might have been causing the plants to become diseased. It was a good idea.

When Dutch microbiologist Martinus Beijerinck independently repeated and expanded the experiments of Ivanovsky, he concluded that the infectious agent was not a bacterium, toxin, or ordinary microbe, but a new kind of infectious entity - a contagium vivum fluidum (contagious living fluid) that could only reproduce in living cells.

Beijerinck was the first to apply the term “virus” to this tobacco mosaic agent, using it to describe its non-bacterial, filterable nature. The word “virus” comes from the Latin virus, meaning “poison”, which was originally used to refer to any infectious agent and gradually came to describe these infectious particles. To be fair to Ivanovsky, a bacterial toxin was a great idea, but poison might be a more accurate description of what was going on.

Eventually, an assay was developed to quantify infectious viruses. This assay is called the plaque-forming unit (PFU) assay. It measures the number of virus particles capable of forming visible plaques per unit volume of sample.

Importantly, the PFU assay is a proxy measurement rather than a direct count of the absolute number of viral particles. Defective viruses or those that fail to successfully infect and replicate in their target cell will not produce a plaque and therefore are not counted.

It is important to understand that if mycoplasmas are not completely removed from reagents or the target cells themselves, the conclusions drawn from plaque-forming unit (PFU) assays cannot be considered reliable.

N.B. PFU is the gold standard for quantifying infectious viruses in plaque assays.

Both mycoplasmas and viruses are “filter-passing” agents but they are fundamentally different:

Mycoplasmas are cellular (prokaryotic) organisms that can grow in cell-free media (though they require special conditions).

Viruses are acellular and can only replicate inside living host cells.

1898 was indeed a pivotal year, wasn’t it? Two different types of “atypical” infectious agents - one bacterial (mycoplasma) and one viral - were discovered through the shared experimental tool of filtration, marking the beginning of modern microbiology’s expansion beyond classical bacteriology and virology.

I must admit, my brain wondered if the causative agent of the tobacco mosaic disease wasn’t a mycobacteria. It wasn’t until 1939 that the tobacco mosaic virus was first photographed with an electron microscope, so since mycoplasma were discovered in 1898 (41 years later), then why was mycoplasma never suggested as the cause of tobacco mosaic disease prior to 1939?

The following images revealed the tobacco mosaic virus as rod-shaped particles that resemble cigars - a rather poetic sight.

These rod- or cigar-shaped structures are not mycoplasma. We know this because mycoplasmas typically appear as a mixture of small rounded blobs, teardrop or flask-shaped cells, irregular filaments, and branched structures. No two mycoplasma cells look exactly alike. Tobacco mosaic virus, on the other hand, appears as a field of neatly cut, straight, uniform rods or cigars scattered across the microscopic field. They exhibit remarkably consistent size and shape - almost crystalline in their regularity.

Mycoplasma Quantification

Colony-forming unit (CFU) assays are the standard method for counting bacteria, including in mycoplasma culture-based tests. Mycoplasmas grow slowly and typically form tiny “fried-egg” colonies.

Both PFU (for viruses) and CFU (for bacteria) are proxy measurements of viable or infectious units rather than absolute particle counts - they do not count dead cells or defective viruses. The underlying principle is the same: one viable unit produces one visible structure (a plaque for viruses or a colony for bacteria) under appropriate conditions. Both are widely used to quantify concentration (e.g., PFU/mL or CFU/mL).

Besides interfering with viral assay results - because mycoplasmas can pass through filters meant to remove bacteria and disrupt the cell cultures used in plaque assays - there is a far more serious problem in the biomanufacturing field: the frequent lack of adequate testing for mycoplasma contamination in reagents and cell lines.

A more specific and sensitive method to detect mycoplasma is through Nucleic Acid Tests (NAT), particularly PCR-based assays.

The question I asked in my lecture series in the spring of 2025 was incredibly pertinent, but the implications reach far beyond merely messing up laboratory results.

Question: How many labs actually ensure mycoplasma-free cell lines to avoid confounded results?

From IPAK-EDU lecture series - lecture #1. Spring 2025.

United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Webinar on Detection of Mycoplasma Contamination within the Biomanufacturing Sector

The United States Pharmacopeia (USP) was established in 1820 as a private non-profit scientific organization to establish official quality standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. It’s designed to be a standards-setting body in the promotion of quality (non-harmful!) of therapeutic products.

I sometimes take part in these USP webinars - they are highly informative - but this one I find most intriguing.

If I had to guess the reason behind this “sudden” USP interest in mycoplasma contamination and identification using PCR (NAT), I would point to the intense scrutiny and pressures placed on the vaccine industry over the past five years. This heightened attention has exposed many weak links in the long GMP chain from concept to final product - particularly in vaccine manufacturing. My suspicion is that someone took a closer look and found something disturbing, prompting this important adjustment.

Mycoplasma contamination in reagents and cell lines is a well-recognized and serious issue in biomanufacturing, including vaccine production. It can subtly alter cell metabolism, reduce yields, change product quality, and pose patient safety risks (for example, potential for infection or immune effects in the final product).

This is precisely why regulatory bodies such as the FDA, EMA, and USP require rigorous mycoplasma testing of cell banks, raw materials (such as serum), viral harvests, and final products - to prevent such contamination from reaching patients.

But is this actually done consistently?

Based on what I have seen over the past 5-6 years, I would say the definitive answer is a categorical “NO”. I take no pleasure in writing this, but my answer is based on observation of regulatory body behaviour in the COVID era. Bad behaviour. Remember how the SV40 promoter/enhancer was stated by a representative at Health Canada to not have a functional role?

Ludicrous and criminally irresponsible. To remind you all, the statement above is founded on one person’s opinion, NOT experimental data and NOT the conclusions reached based on the published literature. This was simply a person in a highly relevant position brushing away a serious GMP violation - that holds potential cancer-inducing repercussions - like it was dandruff on a SEARS blazer.

This woman, and all of the other regulators claiming that SV40 promoter/enhancer contamination in the Pfizer COVID shots, are lying to you. I know this is the truth because there is NO DATA to back up their claim. The SV40 promoter/enhancer is a strong, well-characterized viral regulatory sequence commonly used in molecular biology and biomanufacturing. It contains a functional nuclear localization signal (NLS) and is known to drive high-level gene expression. In certain contexts, the SV40 promoter/enhancer has been associated with the potential to induce hyper-inflammation, activate the cGAS-STING pathway, and contribute to genomic instability.

My trust in the regulatory agencies is NIL. And that’s on them. So I applaud the USP for looking into the mycoplasma contamination issue. It’s a big one.

Beyond the fact that mycoplasmas can skew assays involving plaque-forming unit (PFU) detection, the bigger issue is the manufacturing of global-scale biologics using contaminated reagents. For example, what if a vaccine were produced using mycoplasma-contaminated cell lines, resulting in people being injected with mycoplasma?

What would that look like?

I looked into VAERS data going all the way back to 1990, and queried the MedDRA code preferred terms related to some pathologies that might be associated with mycoplasma contamination of a vaccine. I ensured that the pathologies would likely occur within 30 days of administration of a vaccine. The graph below shows the absolute counts of mycoplasma-related adverse events in VAERS per year. There are quite a few in 2021 (78,424).

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the vaccines administered contained mycoplasma, and subsequently caused these AEs that were subsequently reported to VAERS, but it doesn’t NOT mean that either.

I was wondering whether the rate of mycoplasma-related reports in VAERS would be lower in 2021 due to the fact that the majority of injections administered in 2021 were the gene-based COVID injections that would, in all likelihood, be less be contaminated with mycobacteria. (This might be the only silver-lining with regard to these gene-based injectable products.) I charted the mycoplasma-related reports per 100,000 total reports per year as well.

Normalizing the data does give a better idea of the rate of mycoplasma-related reporting in VAERS, but it does seem like 2021 reporting was still relatively high. This makes sense though because the fact that plasmids are amplified in E. coli reduces one source of risk (no mammalian cell culture during that specific step), but it does not eliminate the possibility of mycoplasma contamination altogether. Proper testing of raw materials, intermediate plasmid DNA, and final product (or critical process steps) is still necessary.

Again, the onus is on the owners of VAERS to check this out as a possible safety signal. Perhaps there’s nothing to be concerned about, at least with regard to the VAERS data, but perhaps there is.

I personally believe this represents a massive and widespread problem in biomanufacturing. This is likely one of the key reasons the USP is hosting its upcoming webinar.

Every laboratory worldwide that grows cells in culture medium could potentially be using contaminated reagents. Mycoplasma contamination of cell cultures has historically affected 15–35% of continuous cell lines (with some reports citing even higher rates in certain settings). This is why labs should be rigorously testing every batch of reagents (especially serum and other media components) and every cell line they receive or maintain.

Question: What do you think the repercussions would be if it was discovered that vaccine-producing labs/companies/facilities aren’t testing their reagents and cell lines for mycoplasma?

If it were discovered that vaccine manufacturers were systematically failing to test reagents, raw materials (ie: serum), cell lines, or production intermediates for mycoplasma contamination, the consequences would be severe on multiple levels:

1. Regulatory and Compliance Impact

Immediate FDA, EMA, and other regulatory holds or inspections.

Potential batch rejection, product quarantine, or full manufacturing shutdown until compliance is restored.

Violations of GMP requirements and pharmacopeial standards (USP <63>/<77>, EP 2.6.7, FDA guidance) could lead to Warning Letters, import alerts, or revocation of manufacturing licenses.

In extreme cases, facilities could face consent decrees or mandatory oversight.

2. Product Safety and Public Health Risks

Mycoplasma contamination can subtly alter cell metabolism, reduce viral yields, change product characteristics, and introduce adventitious agents.

If viable mycoplasma reached the final vaccine, recipients could face risks including respiratory infections, atypical pneumonia, arthralgia, myalgia, or rarer complications (especially in vulnerable populations).

This would trigger urgent safety reviews, potential vaccine recalls, and heightened pharmacovigilance monitoring.

3. Operational and Financial Consequences

Massive financial losses from scrapped batches, halted production, facility decontamination, and lost revenue.

Costly investigations, re-validation of processes, and implementation of enhanced testing (culture, PCR/NAT per USP <77>).

Damage to company reputation, loss of investor confidence, and possible civil lawsuits or class-action claims from affected individuals or governments.

4. Broader Industry and Public Trust Impact

Significant erosion of public confidence in vaccines, potentially increasing vaccine hesitancy.

Heightened scrutiny across the entire biologics industry, leading to stricter audits and updated guidance.

Long-term reputational harm to the specific companies and possibly the sector as a whole.

Spread this far and wide. It’s a very important issue.

Thanks.

Love and light.