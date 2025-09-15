Avon Old Farms Hotel… I stayed here for a few days having touched down in the U.S. on a recent trip. What a magnificent place, and psst: there’s a tiny sauna in the work-out room. All they need is an infrared light! Infinite thank yous to Jeffrey and Sharni for not only helping me but making this landing pad wonderful.

Jeffrey and Sharni and I had 2 incredible meals at the restaurant on site.

The hotel is old but regal.

Then Boston. I went to visit Harvard (you know because, A Beautiful Mind) and took some photos from inside an art gallery. Some items caught my eye but I have to say, for the most part, I saw no art. Sorry.

There are many stately trees and buildings everywhere.

Then I went to MIT to meet with Retsef Levi. We all know who he is, right? For some reason, there were turkeys on the sidewalk in Cambridge when I walked there.

Then, I attended the Brownstone supper club in Boston where Laura Delano spoke about her new book called Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance. It was very moving. And Kevin was there!

There is so much natural beauty around New England.

And then onto DC to meet Jan Jekeliek.

I caught this beautiful city just at the right moment! Jan Jekeliek, Irene and me drove to the Polyface Brownstone retreat together. What a phenomenal place.

For those of you who don’t know, Thomas Massie is hilarious! What an inspiring human he is!

More natural farm beauty… no ticks!!

And the Polyface chicken!!!

To die for. And to fight for.

Staunton was beautiful. This is where some of us stayed because the Polyface Farm was fully booked!

Back to DC for conversation with Dr. JD Yang for Epoch Times documentary that you won’t want to miss! It’s all about a health declaration grounded in humanity, science and wisdom to reclaim health with the Anatomy, Chemistry, Energy and Soul (ACES) model. So very exciting!

Big shout out to Jan and Cindy and Irene and Swiss camera guy (I am so sorry I forgot your name - it’s me not you) for the lovely day in the park for the conversation setting. No pics of this sorry. You’ll have to watch documentary.

And then Boston for a walk to decompress.

No words that I have for the gratitude I feel for Brownstone Institute. Guys, these are GOOD PEEPS. Seriously. The real deal. Plain and simple. Thanks to Brianne for putting up with my very dynamic schedule that changes in spite of me of which I have no control - I go where the yellow arrows point me. And thanks to all of you whose energy lifts me and allows me to have the insight and strength to follow the yellow arrows in the first place.

Apparently, this is just the beginning. I’ve only been here 2 weeks.

Is there a “sheesh” icon anywhere?

Oh and I would also like to say for the record that dinner with Ryan and Kelly and Robert and Jill on the first night of the Polyface retreat in Staunton was perfectly wonderful and lovely. Just everything anyone could want from a dinner: great chat, laughing and great food and wine. Bonding. True bonding. No cameras. No pretense. No distractions.

Much gratitude. Overwhelmed. But going forward.

Addendum: The fact that I have seen such purity in the past few days gives me so much hope for the future. Considering that AI will soon dominate and permeate our world, my heart is prepared, warm and red knowing that there are beautiful and healthy little girls who love kittens existing in this space today.