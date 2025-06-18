Preamble

It’s been a pretty disastrous few weeks for me. I was invited to be Keynote speaker and to be on 2 other panels at BTC Prague this year where I was going to being my work to the Bitcoin community and also engage with geniuses from around the world on the no-brainer that is Bitcoin mining heat re-use.

“DATA, SCIENCE & SOVEREIGNTY

Jessica Rose @jesslovesmjk is a biomedical researcher specializing in Computational Biology, Immunology, and data analytics. With a deep focus on scientific integrity and decentralized solutions, she brings critical insights into the intersection of data, health, and sovereignty. Don’t miss her talk at BTC Prague!”

I was so excited to see Prague again after almost 30 years and to hang with Kevin McKernan and Jack Kruse, and have chats with Michael Saylor about the potential dangers AI in the context of undermining cryptographic algorithms. In all of my academic career which has spanned almost 30 years as well, I have never been invited to be a Keynote speaker: this was going to be my first time, and I was ready.

Let me tell you. I was nervous, but I was ready. I was going to bring the fire inside me to engage a new community of people on the crisis we face as a species with regard to centralized ‘money’ and ‘health [data]’.

Centralization of any and all sectors is problematic from the point of view of loss of sovereignty and freedom. VAERS, for example, is centrally-controlled by HHS and its daughter agencies CDC and FDA, and we all know where that got us, don’t we.

In spite of the fact that I booked my flights and accommodation months in advance, spent weeks preparing my presentation, and deep researching everything Bitcoin/blockchain/mining/heat re-use, I was prevented from getting to Prague due to “closed air space” which indeed resulted in my flights getting cancelled, with no option for alternative means to get to my destination.

There are no words to describe how this made me feel and continues to make me feel now. Besides having to spend countless hours doing damage control in an attempt to recover my financial losses, I am LIVID that this happened at all - timing is everything. Just to be clear, if I had simply known to book my flight out 4 days earlier, I would have reached Prague without incident. 4. Frikkin’. Days.

For now, I will spare you what it is like right now for me from hour-to-hour, but it is safe for me to say that being on the ground right now in the midst of what is going on right now is, well, not safe. I don’t want to write to about that in this preamble, however, I want to focus on my Keynote because to me, this is most important thing of all to share. I need these ideas and this message to get out.

So I am publishing my talk and slides here in hopes that it reaches far and wide and perhaps brings attention to the exceedingly important matter of decentralizing health data.

I took the time (a lot of time) to write out what was going to be outline of my talk, so that there isn’t much lost in communication from the slides to what’s in my head. Enjoy.

The Keynote

Title Slide

Introduction and setting the stage

My name is Jessica Rose and I am a Canadian academic researcher. I have 5 post-secondary degrees including a PhD in Computational Biology, an MSc in Immunology and a BSc in Applied Mathematics as well as two post-docs in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. I am also a data analyst and a Bitcoin neophyte.

So why am I standing on the stage at BTC Prague [or frikkin’ should have been]? It is precisely because I am a Bitcoin neophyte with a data-driven science background that I am a perfect person to take the stage to speak on decentralizing health data. I believe that I am about half-way between the billions of people who have yet to be “orange-pilled” and the Bitcoin community, at this point in my journey, positioning me fortuitously to be a teacher - a go-between. I have been playing this exact role for years now: being the go-between to explain complex biochemical science to any and all who don’t have high-level science backgrounds. It is precisely my new-ness to the Bitcoin scene that makes my point of view valuable because education is all that stands between totalitarian reign and freedom, no matter if one speaks on fiat currency, or health matters.

I believe that people need to understand what Bitcoin actually is and what it can do for all people - not just with respect to decentralizing money. I believe this because once you understand, you can either decide to engage in the Bitcoin ecosystem or not. The important thing for me is that people know what it is they are engaged in - with regard to the the current realm of the fake fiat currency system - so that they can make informed choices to either reject that system, or remain a part of it. The choice would be yours. Fun fact: *2 billion people in the world do not have IDs or the ability to open a bank account (“unbanked” - lucky them!), but they do have a smart phone and internet access. [World Bank Stat]

I have spent the past 5 years analyzing pharmacovigilance data (specifically, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) owned by HHS/CDC/FDA to be precise), and what has become abundantly clear to me over this timeframe is that the data (reported as vaccine product-associated adverse events) in this database are being controlled (both hidden, and deleted!), by players in a game of revolving door antics filled with conflicts of interest and corruption with the single goal of profiting under the guise of promoting public health.

Slide 1

“Wealth means nothing in the absence of Health.” You can be the richest person in the world from Bitcoin prosperity but if you are not healthy/able-bodied, it means nothing.

An audience poll to engage and to further lay the groundwork for the presentation

I would now like to take this opportunity to engage you guys, and call out the silent but deadly fart in the elevator.

Slide 2

Disclaimer: This talk will be focused on ADVERSE EVENTs - not the shots themselves.

F-A-R-T.

It’s a safe bet that everyone in this audience was negatively-affected by some facet of the imposed COVID-19 “measures” - and in some cases, mandated impositions - whether it be from a financial, social and physiological point of view. With a show of hands, how many of you received at least one COVID shot? That seems about right. How many of you sustained a side effect/adverse event/injury? That also seems about right. How many of you know someone who sustained one of these 3? Ok, hands down. Now, here’s the million dollar question: How many of you reported this adverse event to a pharmacovigilance database?

About 1/100. This aligns very well with published rates of adverse event reporting to VAERS in that for every 100 people who sustain an adverse event in the context of a biological/vaccine, only 1 will report this. This is known as the under-reporting factor. In addition to this under-reporting factor, there has been much de-incentivization by physicians and nurse practitioners to report adverse events in the COVID shot context. There is a reason for this. The regulatory bodies that own the pharmacovigilance databases are ‘owned’ by Big Pharma and in fact, they are even obligated by contractual law to make their products not only look good, but to ensure that the public “knows” that they are “safe and effective”. We’ve all heard this repeated mantra. I have indeed read some of these contracts, and this is a fact.

Slide 3

I for one, do not want to be an unsecured bail-in creditor of a bloody bank, AND I do not want my health data harvested to promote potentially dangerous products.

Centralization is a threat to all sectors – financial and health alike.

VAERS, pharmacovigilance and the problem with centralized health data

Slide 4

Your health data is not yours.

In the US, health data is collected using the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) using surveys, electronic health records (EHRs), and adverse event reports.

While NHIS and VAERS are centrally managed by federal agencies, VSD operates through a network of servers controlled by participating healthcare organizations like Kaiser Permanente - centralized coordination but distributed infrastructure.

This is a terribly inefficient system because EHRs/data sharing and maintenance is difficult due to siloed entities, and also, patients have no access to, and thus no control of this data.

We are not privy to our own data; informed consent cannot exist without data transparency.

Slide 5

Pharmacovigilance is vital. It is akin to a “phase 4 trial” because it covers much larger demographics potentially missed in Phase I-III trials. It is designed to ensure safety of biologicals, drugs and prodrugs, and most importantly, causality assessments are meant to follow detection of safety signals. HHS (FDA/CDC) are in charge of assessments.

If a safety signal is detected, and a causal link is determined as “very likely”, the product is pulled from market such as was the case of the rotavirus vaccine in 1999. A small intussusception signal in children was found in VAERS, a causality assessment was done and the product was subsequently pulled. But guess what? It only works if people are actually LOOKING AT THE DATA and because of existing COIs and revolving door antics within and between regulatory bodies and big pharma representatives, there is no data transparency and no appropriate causality assessments being done. In a Senate Hearing on January 11, 2022, both Fauci and acting the Director of the CDC Rochelle Walensky were asked a direct question: How many deaths are in VAERS right now? At 2:50:00 in the video footage of this hearing, both Fauci and Walensky state on the record that they did not know the number of deaths in VAERS at that time. They indeed both made jokes about being hit by a car.

Slide 6

This is how VAERS currently operates. Again, VAERS is a passive pharmacovigilance database designed to capture safety signals in adverse event data in the context of biologicals and pharmaceuticals.

An individual suffers an adverse event (AE) in the context of a vaccine, therapeutic, drug or prodrug The AE might be reported to the VAERS system (under-reporting is a massive problem with VAERS) and assigned a temporary VAERS ID The AE is vetted and if all things go well, that AE is assigned a permanent VAERS ID and added to the front-end VAERS system (https://vaers.hhs.gov) If this individual suffers a secondary AE (such as death), it will not be included in the individual’s report VAERS reports get deleted* without explanation ALL THE TIME! I have written a paper documenting this* Currently, there are over 1.6 million reports of AEs in VAERS in the context of the COVID-19 shots – over 1 million reports in 2021 alone This is in comparison with a 30-year average for all vaccines combined at 39,000 per year

The bottom line is that VAERS safety signals are being ignored and data is being manipulated. I recently published the following charts and data from VAERS in a peer-reviewed publication entitled: “Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination: Epidemiology, outcomes, and new perspectives” in the INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF CARDIOVASCULAR RESEARCH & INNOVATION. The charts you see before you show the total number of AE reports in VAERS for the past 30 years (this is how long VAERS has existed) versus the total number of AEs reported to VAERS in the context of the COVID-19 shots alone.

Slide 7

One does not need to know anything about statistics or data or epidemiology to see very easily and clearly that there is a huge spike in reporting in 2021 when the roll-out of the COVID-19 shots began. Some people like to claim that this is simply due to the fact that “more people got the COVID-19 shots”, but I have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that this is false and there is no proportionality in terms of AE reports when comparing the COVID-19 shots to any other vaccine, such as Influenza vaccines. When the number of AEs for influenza vaccines and COVID-19 shots are normalized per million administered shots, it becomes very clear that the rate is much higher in the COVID-19 shot context as shown on the right. Perhaps even more alarming than the 118x more reports filed in the COVID-19 context, is the 6.2x higher number of types of AEs. This implies systemic damage and corroborates clinical observations.

No matter what AE you select of the possible 25,000 Meddra-coded AEs, if you create a bar graph of VAERS data with the total numbers per year, you will see this trend, and that includes death AE reports as shown in this bar graph. If this does comprise a signal from a pharmacovigilance database, I do not know what does. Pharmacovigilance and subsequent appropriate drug-related public health policies cannot be executed in the context of how this system is currently ‘working’.

Slide 8

A way to decentralize health data using the Bitcoin/blockchain ecosystem

Slide 9

What is the solution to this mess? Blockchain technology. As quoted in the article entitled: “Blockchain integration in healthcare: a comprehensive investigation of use cases, performance issues, and mitigation strategies” published in Frontiers in Digital Health in 2024, “By analyzing, yet retaining individual ownership of clinical datasets on decentralized platforms, researchers are able to collaboratively, and across diverse institutions, identify novel targets, validate hypotheses, and expedite the translation of scientific discoveries into clinically appropriate therapies and technologies.”* This is absolutely the case and I can only imagine where we would be as a species right now if this system had been the go-to 5 years ago. None of this would have happened, in my opinion.

Slide 10

Let’s pivot to Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining (and distributed ledger technologies – eg: blockchain) and talk about on-chain/off-chain systems of data storage and access.

The Bitcoin/blockchain ecosystem is a dynamical system

Slide 11

First of all, it goes without saying that in the context of the Bitcoin Blockchain ecosystem, miners and mining are the beating heart. Without them, the system wouldn’t exist. New Bitcoins wouldn’t exist and verification of transactions wouldn’t be possible.

I studied dynamical systems as part of my Applied Mathematics degree and I believe that I think like a systems analyst as in, I see the things as ‘integrated big pictures’. Dynamical systems are described by variables evolving over time within a phase space, where each point represents a unique system state. These systems often converge toward steady states or equilibrium points, corresponding to specific coordinates in the phase space where the system's dynamics stabilize or balance. The Bitcoin blockchain ecosystem is a dynamical system, where the steady state - which is stable - is the 10-minute block time. The hash rate and the puzzle difficulty are parameters that change in the system - without altering the steady state - as the number of miners increases or decreases. ie: As more miners come into the system, the puzzle difficulty goes up while maintaining the 10-minute block time – frikkin’ genius.

Bitcoin mining heat re-use: optimizing the infrastructure for data immutability and transparency

Slide 12

Smart people are using Bitcoin mining heat for all sorts of things. The example on the right is my friend “Toine” who I had a lovely conversation with a few weeks ago where he told me all about his business to buy Antminers second-hand and refurbish them for heat re-use with specific functions like space heaters. They draw about the same energy as traditional space heaters draw, but output a lot of heat. Why not use that heat to heat your home or your water! He’s mastered reducing the noise factor by playing with the diameter and the number of blades in the fan as part of the apparatus, and he’s gotten it down to 49 decibels! That’s pretty damned quiet!

As part of many working examples, Bitcoin mining heat re-use is absolutely a no-brainer. Many might argue that the mining community is using up all the energy in the world and equating this to being ‘dangerous’ or wasteful, but this is BS. Bitcoin mining’s energy use is a feature, not a bug. It ties the network’s security to real-world costs, making it robust. The environmental narrative often ignores miners’ role in driving renewable adoption and grid efficiency. There is so much energy for use - more than enough for all mining and people - and this system is actually far more ecologically-friendly than any other non-reusable system that I am aware of. When the world starts turning to nuclear energy, there will be no lack whatsoever of abundant energy.

Mining isn’t wasteful - it’s the cost of securing a trust-less, global financial system. Energy is spent to prevent fraud and maintain decentralization, just as banks spend on servers, buildings, and security. Unlike traditional systems, Bitcoin’s energy use is transparent and measurable.

Icelandic fish farms: Up to 80% savings on water heating, scalable, reduces fossil fuel reliance. Canadian greenhouses: Year-round crops, 30–50% heating cost savings, enhances food security. Genesis Mining in Sweden: Supports sustainable research, addresses political pressure on energy use. Brooklyn spa: Significant heating cost reduction, unique selling point, urban heat recovery. Norwegian salmon farming: Optimal water temperatures, competitive cost reduction, sustainable practice. Whisky aging in Scandinavia: Accelerates process, lowers costs, niche industrial application. Residential heating in Canada and Scandinavia: Reduces costs, community-friendly, lowers environmental impact. Algae farming in Norway: Controlled temperatures, economic viability, diversification of energy uses. MARA Holdings in Finland uses excess heat from Bitcoin mining to power a district heating system.

So miners don’t raise consumer power bills - they compete for surplus energy, often in remote areas with excess supply. By acting as “buyers of last resort,” miners stabilize grids and fund renewable projects (e.g., solar farms in Texas).

The potential for heat recovery in powering health data infrastructure can set the stage for sustainable blockchain solutions in healthcare. Beyond this no-brainer, I can see no reason why we could not very easily add to the list of amazing things we integrate into this system to make even more heat for re-use, such as health data decentralization using the Bitcoin/Blockchain ecosystem.

Slide 13

Here’s how it would work:

The interplanetary file system (IPFS) is a decentralized, peer-to-peer protocol and network designed for storing and sharing data in a distributed file system. Unlike traditional centralized servers, IPFS enables users to store and retrieve files across a network of nodes, ensuring redundancy, censorship resistance, and efficient content distribution.

Bitcoin Layer-2 networks are secondary protocols built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain to enhance its scalability and transaction efficiency. They enable faster, cheaper transactions by handling them off the main blockchain, thereby reducing congestion and fees on the Bitcoin network.

Slide details:

Decentralized Storage: Health data would be stored off-chain on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS/CID) for scalability, with its metadata (e.g., IPFS CID or hash) anchored on the Bitcoin blockchain via OP_RETURN (light-weight metadata embedded in blockchain transaction) to ensure immutability.

Heat Re-use Logistics: Bitcoin mining heat would be captured via heat recovery systems (e.g., immersion cooling) to reduce overall energy costs and enhance operational efficiency.

Decentralized Data Flow: Layer-2 protocols (lightning network) and standardized protocols (e.g., HL7 FHIR) would facilitate seamless data exchange, leveraging decentralized infrastructure powered by sustainable mining heat.

What we would end up with is a decentralized, secure, seamless, scalable and sustainable health data storage with patient control.

How VAERS should work if decentralized

Slide 14

And going back to our VAERS example, here’s how is should work!

An individual suffers an AE in the context of a vaccine or therapeutic The AE is reported by encoding the information into an OP_Return field within a blockchain transaction If this individual suffers a secondary AE (such as death), it WILL be included in the individual’s personal report as a separate embedded blockchain transaction – no data loss VAERS reports would not be deletable or mutable: An immutable OP_Return-based database would ensure tamper-proof, efficient AE records Pharmacovigilance is exceedingly important in determining safety profiles of biologicals, thus the risk of data suppression or manipulation is abrogated and pharmacovigilance can be done properly! Due to system transparency, reporting would likely become incentivized and thus under-reporting would be less of an issue – more community-driven system (more awareness, less fear of ‘liability’ from overlords) Decentralized reporting would enable rapid, user-driven drug/prodrug safety assessments

What we end up with is an independent, self-sovereign identity ecosystem – no tampering with data – more access – more transparency – pharmacovigilance and… Bitcoin!

Slide 15

In addition, we could incorporate DApps in to the system. If an individual suffers an AE post-vaccination, the event is reported through a DApp (decentralized Application), encrypted, and stored on IPFS. The OP_Return field in a blockchain transaction records the event's hash and metadata, ensuring immutability. If a secondary AE occurs, such as death, it is similarly recorded, maintaining a complete and transparent record.

Again, if we had been using the Bitcoin/blockchain methodology to collect COVID-19 injectable product AE data, we would NOT be in the situation we are currently in with millions of people suffering AEs with no way to get compensated, and with very little information available for physiological help due to delayed diagnoses.

All in all, healthcare providers, tech companies, regulators all benefit!

Slide 16

But most importantly… Sovereignty, transparency and INFORMED CONSENT is achieved and maintained.

Take home messages

Slide 17

Blockchain tech Ensures Immutability: Blockchain technology guarantees that EHRs remain unchanged, enhancing trust and preventing unauthorized alterations of data. IPFS (a decentralized file system, stores large health datasets off-chain) for scalability: IPFS stores large EHR datasets off-chain, addressing blockchain's scalability limitations while maintaining decentralization. The blockchain acts as a pointer to these files, maintaining immutability. Patients and doctors can use private and public keys to control access to EHRs, ensuring data sovereignty, usability and privacy. Decentralized Identity (DIDs) can empower individuals to manage their health data independently enhancing privacy and sovereignty, aligning with sustainable, decentralized infrastructure powered by Bitcoin/blockchain ecosystem. *Web3 (next generation internet) ecosystem prioritizes decentralization and sovereign user engagement

Slide 18

This is a no-brainer: decentralized wealth; decentralized health. Taking control and safeguarding your money and your data is not something we should do, it is something we need to do.

Slide 19

Our data should be our data and Bitcoiners can play a huge role in making this a reality.

Slide 20

Thank you very much to Jason Deane, Matyas Kuchaf, Kevin McKernan and Jack Kruse for having faith in me. I hope you continue to do so. I’m not giving up.

Final thoughts and my personal experience… because, it can’t be ignored

I am ok. For now. I am looking for ways to get out. I am having trouble processing that this shit is real. I am running every 3-4 hours to a shelter to the bone-chilling Shepard-Risset glissando of the sirens. This particular ‘conflict’ between Israel and Iran is not comparable to the 4 other wars I have been though in this country. Not even close. The air space has never - in the history of the country - been closed for this long. The current vibe is extremely frightening, and unpredictable.

Every time I run downstairs to the shelter, I have to leave my cat behind because he's too old, fat and grumpy to carry. See how I make jokes?

Even with this horror show and the losses, honestly the thing that is rotting me the most is not being in Prague live and in-person, hanging out with Kevin - my most favorite Genomicist in the world, and meeting Jack, the Women of Bitcoin and well, all of the new friends I was going to meet.

You guys can't imagine how much I needed this trip. To simply get away; to be in Prague for the first time since 1999, to feel the embrace of what I truly believe is the most beautiful city with the most beautiful people in the world; to have the opportunity to speak in front of the rad and forward-thinking Bitcoin community about my work - it would have been most magical, and indeed important to introduce this subject matter to a new crowd.

I am quite broken-hearted over this, but you know what, my heart still beats. I write these words with sadness, but with resilience and gratitude.

I still have coffee, water, food, my kitty, my health and internet. As silly as that last one may sound, it means I have a connection to the world which is very important to my morale right now.

I love you all, and I will continue to fight for our freedom and sovereignty from all facets of the rolling die.