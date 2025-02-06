Share this postUnacceptable JessicaMy Expert Report for Charles HoffeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMy Expert Report for Charles HoffePlease feel free to use it if you pleaseJessica RoseFeb 06, 2025115Share this postUnacceptable JessicaMy Expert Report for Charles HoffeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3810ShareClick here to download it. I wrote this to completion in 5 days over the Christmas holidays because, well, I had to. Expert Report Of Dr8.09MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload 115Share this postUnacceptable JessicaMy Expert Report for Charles HoffeCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3810Share
I was so encouraged when Dr. HOFF sounded the alarm so early in the trouble. He is an HONOURABLE MAN and I think him for his courage in asking questions and exposing this travesty.
I wonder if USAID getting shut down had any bearing upon the dropping of charges against Dr. Hoff...