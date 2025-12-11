These words came to me upon waking up today so I wrote them down. It took 3 minutes to get them down. In this order.

I thought to share them with you guys. I might convert these into lyrics in the future.

A logical path to meaning.

The meaning of life is to live. Many humans are enslaved. Slavery does not define life. Honoring the meaning of life defines life. Loving is to honor the meaning of life. Love is not material - it is eternal. The physical body is a material thing. The physical body is honorable. Each physical body contains one soul. Death, as it is perceived by humans, is an illusion. Humans aren’t actually afraid of death. Humans are afraid of losing an illusory connection to the material world. There is no such thing as being alone, only the illusion of such. Individuality is the soul having an experience that is interpreted by the material body. All souls dwell in a singular place where the concept of separation does not exist. Life is a part of existence - not existence itself. Existence is eternal/infinite. Humans as material beings cannot truly know infinity/the immaterial. Humans as material beings can know the truth. Discovery of meaning isn’t a puzzle to solve, but a presence to inhabit. Presence is truth. Living in truth is meaningful. Truth just, is.

P.S. I would guess that my mind was inspired by Trevor Moore while I slept. Yesterday I discovered him accidentally. The guy seemed to have this way of exploring possibilities through humor and song that I really enjoy.

RIP Trevor Moore. Apparently, he fell from his balcony.

“You’re definitely not ready for singularity. So your computer has to go back to the way it used to be.”