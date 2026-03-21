Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Dolly1961's avatar
Dolly1961
20h

I am so sick of these Judges.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
20hEdited

I certainly hope that "Judgy-judge" Murphy is quickly overturned in an expedited appeal process.

This attack unseats the entire ACIP process of the last year, and eliminates ACIP from existence, until it is stayed or overturned, an extreme action to take against HHS, a very large federal government agency, currently on a mission that about 70% of Americans seem to agree with, making certain that vaccines do more good than harm, before giving them.

"Standing" in that context, where AAP tries to claim a form of professional and scientific high-ground, needs to actually be determined by the investigations into vaccine safety/efficacy which HHS Wants To Do.

If America's children are now something like 6% vaccine injured, how could reduced professional business receipts and the embarrasement of having caused this for years override THAT?

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