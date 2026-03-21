A recent federal court ruling involving the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) as a plaintiff, where Judge Brian E. Murphy (aka: Judgy McJudgeface) ruled in a flawed way based on standing grounds. Legal standing must be demonstrated in terms of a party's legal right or capacity to bring a lawsuit or challenge an action in court. Standing in this case refers to the “injury-in-fact test”.

Courts sometimes rule that a party fails the injury-in-fact test if the harm is too generalized (e.g., ideological disagreement vs. specific economic/professional damage). Read that again.

Judge Brian E. Murphy - aka: Judgy McJudgeface.

The injury-in-fact test is a core requirement for Article III standing in federal court cases. Under U.S. Supreme Court precedent (ie: Lujan v. Defenders of Wildlife, 504 U.S. 555 (1992), and later cases like Spokeo v. Robins, 578 U.S. 330 (2016), and FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, 602 U.S. 367 (2024)), a plaintiff must demonstrate a concrete, particularized, and actual or imminent injury that is not merely abstract, conjectural, or generalized grievance shared by the public at large.

In the context of the ongoing case AAP et al. v. Kennedy et al. (Case No. 1:25-cv-11916-BEM, D. Mass.), the plaintiffs (AAP and allied medical/public health organizations) successfully argued they met this test - at least at the motion-to-dismiss stage and for preliminary injunction purposes. Judgy McJudgeface repeatedly rejected the government’s (Department of Justice (DOJ)) standing challenges in January 2026 and again in the March 16, 2026 preliminary injunction ruling.

So here’s the part where I prove that they never had standing as Bobbie Anne Cox has correctly proclaimed. She’s an amazing human being and a lawyer.

I contend that the AAP’s claimed harms are too generalized, ideological, or attenuated to qualify as a concrete “injury-in-fact” rendering the ruling moot, or reversible on appeal.

Generalized/public-interest grievances don’t count The core challenge involves policy changes to vaccine recommendations (ie: downgrading COVID-19 shots, revising the childhood immunization schedule from ~17 to 11 routine vaccines, and reconstituting ACIP). I argue that this is essentially a disagreement with executive branch health policy - a classic generalized grievance that the Supreme Court has repeatedly said lacks standing. For example: In Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine (2024), the Court rejected standing for doctors who claimed mifepristone access would force them to treat complications; the chain was too speculative and not particularized.

Similarly here, AAP’s claims of “undermined public health,” “increased hesitancy,” “potential future disease outbreaks,” or “eroded trust in science” are seen as broad societal concerns, not concrete injuries to the plaintiffs themselves. Organizational standing via resource diversion is weak or insufficient AAP and co-plaintiffs relied heavily on organizational standing: alleging they must divert resources (staff time, money, educational efforts) to counter the policy changes - ie: issuing guidance to members, counseling pediatricians on confusion from “shared clinical decision-making” labels, updating materials, or addressing member stress/uncertainty. Judgy McJudgeface accepted this as sufficient (citing a low bar for “perceptible impairment” of activities).

I call this bootstrapping: organizations can’t manufacture standing simply by choosing to spend money opposing a policy they dislike. If every advocacy group could sue over policy shifts by claiming “we now have to respond,” courts would be flooded. This echoes Clapper v. Amnesty International (2013), where feared future harms from surveillance were too speculative. No sufficiently concrete, particularized, imminent harm to members AAP claims harms to its ~67,000 pediatrician members (ie: confusion in practice, insurance/ coverage issues, altered standard of care, increased workload - boo hoo). I argue these are hypothetical or self-inflicted: physicians can still recommend/prescribe vaccines off-schedule if clinically indicated; changes don’t legally prohibit practices. No specific member is shown facing imminent license threats, financial loss, or direct patient harm traceable solely to the policy (vs. broader factors). Individual plaintiffs (Jane Does - I would love to know their names!) allege personal access issues. Nope. That simply equals speculative future harms. Ideological/policy-preference injury isn’t enough The suit is framed around procedural violations (APA arbitrary/capriciousness, FACA “fair balance” on ACIP). But standing requires injury beyond mere procedural frustration or desire for “better” policy. The AAP essentially wants to litigate disagreement with Kennedy’s health priorities - not a judicially cognizable injury.

Judgy McJudgeface found standing in this case, relying on resource diversion and direct interests in ACIP’s purpose under Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) precedents. This is beyond overly permissive (gosh I’m diplomatic). Allowing organizational plaintiffs to challenge executive actions on policy grounds without truly particularized harm is not only insane, but completely in-your-facing precedent.

The remedy is appeal. An appeal could target this particular aspect of “the ruling”, arguing that the ruling conflicts with stricter Supreme Court standing doctrine (ie: there’s no injury from “issue advocacy” needs or generalized policy objections). The DOJ would likely press these points on appeal to the First Circuit, potentially seeking reversal on jurisdictional grounds before reaching the merits. If the standing finding is reversed, the lower court’s actions become void for lack of jurisdiction, but (kind of unfortunately), Judgy McJudgeface would face no personal consequences beyond possible reversal or criticism.

So, I guess it’s all up the DOJ, isn’t it?