Please read this article written by Julian Gillespie to get up to speed on what David Speicher has recently confirmed with regard to DNA contamination following testing of 3 lots administered in Australia: 2 Pfizer (FN0565; FR4268) and 1 Moderna (2100695).

By the way, I will be interviewing Julian as part of a CHD slot soon. We will talk about this and about the GMO issues related to the modified mRNA injectable products. You can watch me give testimony about this subject matter here as part of my recent Canadian National Citizen’s Inquiry testimony.

In addition, our preprint paper entitled “DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events” will soon be published with updated data from VAERS. It was first uploaded on October 19, 2023 and has since accumulated 195,422 views and 18,306 downloads.

Back to the Australian lots that were tested by David. You’ll be fascinated to learn that the VAERS foreign data file contains an enormous number of reports from countries all over the world, including Australia. There are currently 11,923 reports from Australians in VAERS. That’s more than a handful, isn’t it? Of these reports, 11% are considered serious adverse events. That’s a low percentage as per the VAERS handbook.

So what about the lots that David tested?

There are 5 (2 listed as originating from Australia - the other 3 unknown), 27 (24 listed as originating from the Philippines - the other 3 unknown) and 0 reports filed for lots FN0565, FR4268 and 2100695, respectively. The final lot is a bit of a mystery. I am finding out more about it ‘in the meantime’. Of these reports as per lot FN0565 and FR4268, 40% and 48% of these are considered to be serious. I wouldn’t stress too much about the 40% since the absolute number of reports of 5 is low, but the lot with 27 reports - whereby half of them are considered serious - this is concerning and warrants further investigation. It comprises A SAFETY SIGNAL. Again this is for lot FR4268 that was administered in Australia, but these particular reports - at least the ones with information as to origin - are from the Philippines.

Let’s head here, to the Australian Government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration website for information on “Batch release assessment of COVID-19 vaccines”. Scroll down the page to “TGA Laboratories testing results for COVID-19 vaccines”. Type in FR4268 into the search bar.

Figure 1: TGA laboratories testing results for COVID-19 vaccines; lot FR4268. Source: https://www.tga.gov.au/products/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/batch-release-assessment-covid-19-vaccines.

As you can see for the first ARTG ID listing, the columns labelled “Composition and strength result”, “Purity and integrity result”, “Identity result” and “Endotoxin result” all show “Not tested - see remarks” as a filled value. Not tested? Really? The remarks state that these were “Additional shipment”. So I guess since different vials for the same lot number were already tested, they don’t need to test any vials manufactured afterward?

If this is the case, then how do we know if these additional shipped vials were not, say, full of endotoxin at high levels? We can see that the original vials were tested from the subsequent (earlier) ARTG ID filing where the batch release date was 10/03/2022, but these are different vials than the ones released on 1/04/2022. Shouldn’t they all be tested prior to distribution and administration to the public? Especially if forced on said public? Especially in the face of DNA contaminants from potential RNA:DNA hybrid formation discovered in vials from this very lot? The DNA would certainly show up in the “Purity and integrity result” column if they were using the appropriate measuring tools and setting limits appropriately.

Figure 2: TGA laboratories testing results for COVID-19 vaccines; lot FR4268. Source: https://www.tga.gov.au/products/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/batch-release-assessment-covid-19-vaccines.

Lot FR4268 was aimed at children. Apparently, Philippino children. The oldest child who reported an AE was 18 years of age. The reports were most commonly filed for 7 year olds as shown below in Figure 3. There’s also a 5 year old in there (ID: 2600483). She was hospitalized with “Difficulty breathing” following her shot on July 27, 2022. She may have been injected with an untested vial from 1/04/2022. Doesn’t this warrant investigation? She is also listed as “Unrecovered”.

I want to repeat here that 48% of these children reported a serious adverse event.

Figure 3: Age clustering in VAERS for reports of adverse events in the context of lot FR4268.

The 5 listed reports for lot FN0565 - of which 2 originated from Australia - include a death of a man. This lot was not aimed at children and passed the listed ‘tests’.

Figure 4: TGA laboratories testing results for COVID-19 vaccines; lot FN0565. Source: https://www.tga.gov.au/products/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/batch-release-assessment-covid-19-vaccines.

It was his 3rd shot and his age is not known. He died 2 days after his 3rd shot. The origin of the report is unknown. There is also no information in the SYMPTOM_TEXT column.

There will be more to come on this subject matter and stay tuned for my interview with Julian Gillespie, watch the interview between Julian and John Campbell, and also stay tuned for our paper to be published.

Thank you to Julian Gillespie, David Wiseman, Kevin McKernan, Maria Gutschi and David Speicher for being incredibly smart, normal and courageous.

And thank you to all of you and your incredible support!