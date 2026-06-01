Predictably, Moderna has secured up to $60 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate development of an Ebola “vaccine” amid an ongoing outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where there have been 282 confirmed cases, 42 deaths, and around 1,100 suspected cases, plus nine confirmed cases (one fatal) in Uganda.

In case you didn’t know, CEPI is the brainchild of the WEF (conceived in 2015; launched in 2017) and co-founded (and co-funded with US$460 million) from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Wellcome Trust.

This seems a little odd to me considering that Ebola is highly containable and Bundibugyo has a lower CFR than Zaire.

CEPI plans to advance their modified mRNA candidate to trials within months, while also funding other candidates (Oxford/Serum Institute and IAVI), though development remains unpredictable amid a challenging “security environment”, including local resistance such as the recent burning of an Ebola treatment center over burial protocols.

Yeah. Let’s not consider that these are people who’s lives are being destroyed because we need our precious “vaccine”. According to the latest, apparently there are some locals that simply want to bury their loved ones - to send them off to the afterlife in a non-space suit kinda way. Now, don’t get me wrong! Ebola peeps must indeed be handled with appropriate care, but there is always a happy medium and “authorities” must consider that these aren’t simply “dead patients” - they are people. Brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, etc. - all victims of God-knows-what shenanigans are going on in the world of ebola biowarfare. I am sorry to put it this way but after everything I’ve seen, read, and been put through, I cannot believe that government-sanctioned dual-use technology is not the reason for most of the “outbreaks” going on in the world. Especially in Africa.

Sigh. I can only imagine what they’re being put through over there. It almost makes me want to space suit up and go over to find out.

Let’s look closer at the Moderna product.

By the way, Moderna has been playing with the development of a modified mRNA ebola “vaccine” since 2018. In guinea pigs.

This new “vaccine” indeed is going to be a plug-and-play product whereby Bundibugyo ebola genes are going to be swapped in as the coding template (as opposed to spike genes in the case of the COVID-19 shots), all snug as bugs in those nasty LNPs. This was always going to the next play, and if I might say so, the forever forward play.

Save money, save time, do inevitably crappy rushed trials. Which makes it kind of weird that $50 million bucks are going to “preclinical testing and Phase I trials”. Boy, I would love to see the details of that clinical trial budget - both direct and indirect costs.

Financial support. This work was supported by a research grant from Moderna Therapeutics (A. B.) and National Institutes of Health (grant number 1R01AI102887-01A1) (A. B.).

CEPI dude (see: Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI) said that injectable products against Bundibugyo could be ready for trials within a couple of months, “leveraging” Moderna’s established mRNA platform.

You don’t say.

CEPI has committed up to US$50 million for preclinical testing and Phase 1 clinical trials. CEPI will support simultaneous manufacturing of doses to enable large-scale Phase 2/3 trials to begin immediately if Phase 1 data supports progression. This candidate uses the same fast, flexible, scalable mRNA technology validated during COVID-19 and builds upon Moderna’s existing R&D on related Ebola viruses. The collaboration leverages CEPI's existing strategic partnership with Moderna. [4]

Strategic partnership, eh? I wonder what the controls will be?

You can sign up today! You have until June 12! I’m kidding.

Just look at this reassuring statement with those all-too-familiar words that send a shudder through my body now!

The safety data accumulated with the platforms and this prior experience with related viruses strongly suggests that safe and effective vaccines can be developed against the Bundibugyo virus. If Phase 1 trials are successful, CEPI anticipates working with partners to support late-stage trials to generate data for emergency use authorization or licensure. [4]

Emergency use eh? Hmm. Are they planning another “pandemic” to usher this “emergency” in? Or are we simply going to blame the need of emergency authorization on those damned family members who want to bury their dead?

Ah, and of course Mr. Bancel has this to say!

At Moderna, we believe our mRNA platform can play an important role in responding rapidly to emerging infectious disease threats. We are proud to expand our strategic partnership with CEPI to advance a potential vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus, leveraging our established technology and experience in related filoviruses. We will move with urgency and scientific rigor to support the response and help bring a potential vaccine closer to the communities that need it most. [4[

Color me sketical.

I can’t find anything on the actual name of the modified mRNA ebola product yet (I’d bet it’s gonna be something stupid like Ebolarna), but when it comes out, or when the clinical trial data has some meat, I’ll let you know what I observe.

In the meantime, I smell a repeat performance involving pandemonium.