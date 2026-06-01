Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
12hEdited

Blunderbugyou -the perfect mRNA vax name

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Pete's avatar
Pete
12h

Here we go again and it sends a shudder through my body as well. What would we do without you Jessica. Is there no sense in the world anymore.

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