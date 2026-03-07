Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

JerryB
7h

What happens to the “unfit”?

I'll find out. I have no smart phone. I pray the Rosary with old ladies outside abortuaries. We know what they do with the unfit. They'll do it to us.

EdB
6hEdited

I am already tagged as a "denier". That happened with my shift on climate science when the Climategate emails were released. It was a shock to find that the entire enterprise was a scam. Fake models and suppression of the "other side" by denying research funds. The firing of editors who did not roll over. The breaking of people through lawsuits backed by a flood of cash. (Tim Ball) You get the idea.

So when Dr Fauci grabbed the mike from President Trump and declared that there is "no proof" that Dr Zelenko's HCQ protocol worked, I said "he should be fired, immediately". It not only was insubordination, but it was unscientific. The proper answer was "I will check it out and if it works as suggested, that would be wonderful". Fauci would have known that only a few hundred serial "anecdotal" data points using the same protocol would have proven HCQ to RCT level of over 95% accuracy. Between Dr Zelenko and Dr Raoult that was available by June 2020, free!

I understand systems theory, unfortunately, GIGO still rules. I understand (now), that liars and crooks are puppets of the globalists who have agendas. I understand that in Canada, we have no free press, as they get their subsidy money for toeing the line. The same with our universities.

The only way out that I see as a Canadian is for the freedom that exists within the looser US Federation will sneak over the border via substack, Rumble, and MAHA. We already saw our future with the truckers. It was old fashioned Clydesdale horses stomping you, plus digital freezing of your assets to starve you. Having WEF founder Klaus Schwab bragging that our PM and half his cabinet are his "trainees" tells all. (with our PM sitting beside him, smiling like a child getting praise from his teacher). Canada was and likely still is a puppet of the WEF, WHO, UNFCCC. Our Constitution and courts have been shown to be useless to protect us against an Ottawa globalist agenda.

