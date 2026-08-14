Unacceptable Jessica

Unacceptable Jessica

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
2h

this is a coordinated hit piece because the WSJ had basically the same article written by their so called writers, my guess it was written by some PR team from some legal firm and then planted in both papers where they were allowed to edit them slightly so they could then claim they wrote them. Naomi Wolf has highlighted for years using Pfizer's own data from the actual COVID trials that there was one live birth that survived out of those 32 or 34 pregnancies that they actually tracked to the end.

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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
2h

I’m sure my sister and brother in law have read the Times article. And once again they believe that those silly anti vaxxers (and now including all the Republicans) have been duped. And of course they, the Ivy League intelligentsia, are in the know.

Silly human pride strikes again.

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